Kandi Burruss Debuts Banging Hairdo In Picture With New BFF Kenya Moore

Kandi Burruss is “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star to top when it comes to the hair game.

Burruss took a beautiful selfie with her new best friend, Kenya Moore, and she debuted a new sexy hairstyle.

The talented singer and songwriter, who was sporting long black braids during her trip to Kenya, is now rocking sexy bangs, and her fans find she looks fabulous.

In the picture, Burruss has flawless makeup on and is sporting a black shirt and matching leather jacket.

As for Moore, she is wearing a yellow dress that shows off lots of cleavage.

The caption under the photo read: “Feels good to have a friend when you need one.”

The Xscape singer and the former pageant queen received many compliments for their hairdos and “beat face.”

The definition of the term beat face is as follows: “When the makeup applied to a person’s face is so powerful and amazing that it makes them look truly stunning.”

Feels good to have a friend when you need one @kandi #rhoa A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jul 29, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

Recently, Todd Tucker’s wife spoke to her millions of followers on Instagram and said she is not a huge fan of bangs.

The mother of two explained: “I m not a fan of bangs, but I got many compliments on my hair today.”

Her fans are pushing for her to wear bangs more often.

One supporter said: “Kandi U R looking good. I am not mad at u.Ms. Kandi makeup was on fleek.”

Me & @kandi❤️ #50cynt #redlips #cynthiabaileyeyewear #baileys A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Jul 28, 2017 at 10:52pm PDT

Another added: “Hi, Kandi I love your hairstyle! Do you have a pic to show the back?? I want to get mine done this way; it is gorge. Kenya is such a beautiful woman #Love. Happy yall friends.”

A few days ago, Burruss spoke about her friend’s surprise wedding in Saint Lucia.

The business mogul said she thought her co-star was the victim of a hoax.

Burruss revealed: “And I had to call her like ‘Yo! You are married?”

Because I thought maybe it was fake. And then she is like, ‘Yeah, I am married.'”

She added: “I have not met him personally, but she has talked to me about him since last year, towards the end of the year,”

Burruss went on to tell E! News: “So I knew she had met someone that she had liked.”

The “RHOA” castmates – NeNe Leakes, Burruss, Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Sheree Whitfield, and Porsha Williams – have been spending a lot of time together filming episodes for the upcoming season 7.

Advertisement

Fans are happy to see that Burruss have bonded.