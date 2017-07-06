Kandi Burruss Dazzles In Red Bodysuit As She Serenades Husband Todd Tucker At Xscape Show In Detroit

Kandi Burruss serenaded Todd Tucker during her Xscape show in Detroit while wearing a sexy bodysuit.

While the media was mostly focused on the performance that Tiny put on for Heiress and T.I., Burruss delivered for her man.

And sisters – LaTocha and Tamika Scott – decided to turn the stage into a bedroom with their saucy dance moves.

The singer-songwriter, who was wearing a red and cream bedazzled bodysuit, brought Tucker on stage where she sang a few notes.

The television personality showed him some love and appreciation by touching his shoulders and caressing his back as she walked in circles around him.

The crowd was cheering as Burruss was busy seducing the father of her child.

Earlier today, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took to Instagram to post a few pictures taken while she was sharing her special moment with Tucker.

The businesswoman captioned them: “Pics from last nights #XSCAPE show! All of us serenaded our husbands. I brought my love @todd167 on the stage. Thank you.”

Fans love the couple but are not sure about Tucker’s casual outfit; it seems that they wanted him to wear a suit like T.I..

One person said: “When you are dressed up and looking you best…. Todd should too. Todd brought you down a notch.”

Another added: “Lol…Todd you was trying hard to hold it together. Didn’t know what to do, but those shoes, no and no.”

A third fan shared: “With all due respect, your hubby is very handsome, but he should have dressed better for the night .. You are really beautiful and together… BOMB!!! You are a phenomenal woman and the way you carry yourself is priceless…. Beautiful!!!”

Burruss recently revealed that she found love when she least expected it.

She said: “Hey y’all. Please don’t ever give up on anything that you strongly desire. Had I given up on love… It would not have found me. I did not find it. It found me. I was just open to receive it. Love y’all. ya girl K.”

For those, who were not aware of it, they met while filming “Real Housewives of Atlanta” in Africa.

Tucker, who was working in production on the show wanted to quit and be with his love, but the network refused to let him go.

He shared: “I was trying to play it cool in Africa as it is against the rules to cross the line with the talent. In production that’s a big NO NO! … I loved her smile; she had a great butt! LOL! She seemed very humble and genuine.”

The pair wed in 2014 and have a little boy named Ace together.