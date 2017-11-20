Kandi Burruss Confesses That She Is Tired Of Playing The Villain Role After Bashing Tiny And The Other Xscape Members

The members of Xscape stopped by What Watch Happens Live! earlier this week and things became very uncomfortable, very quickly. This happened when Kandi Burruss said she was not going to participate in the new music that the rest of the group was working on.

This all seemed weird because if a music group is going to go on tour together and has a TV show together, they would also make brand new music together as well.

But Kandi basically said ‘Issa a no for me dawg’ in this very very awkward interview.

Kandi has now taken the opportunity to explain why she said, what she said in an interview with People Magazine.

First of all, the reunion came up because they were all talking about something else.

‘A network was going to do an unauthorized movie about us, and of course I’m not going to let somebody just take my legacy. So I called my group members and we were all able to have a conversation to start trying to get our story told the right way.’

Kandi, Tameka, LaTocha and Tamika worked really hard under Jermaine Dupri and So So Def to be one of the most beloved girls groups of ’90s.

It seems like one thing led to another and boom, Xscape was back together.

The only issue is that a lot of drama is still unresolved because all of the women view business decisions very differently.

They’ve all had careers in the time since the group disbanded, so it only makes sense that everyone thinks they know best.

‘It’s always them three against me, and I feel like I’m always made to be the villain. It’s really irritating and stressful.’ It seems that the new music probably won’t work out the way we hoped it will with all members involved.