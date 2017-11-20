FREE NEWSLETTER
Kandi Burruss Confesses That She Is Tired Of Playing The Villain Role After Bashing Tiny And The Other Xscape Members

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/20/2017
Source: bet.com

The members of Xscape stopped by What Watch Happens Live! earlier this week and things became very uncomfortable, very quickly. This happened when Kandi Burruss said she was not going to participate in the new music that the rest of the group was working on.

This all seemed weird because if a music group is going to go on tour together and has a TV show together, they would also make brand new music together as well.

 

But Kandi basically said ‘Issa a no for me dawg’ in this very very awkward interview.

Kandi has now taken the opportunity to explain why she said, what she said in an interview with People Magazine.

First of all, the reunion came up because they were all talking about something else.

‘A network was going to do an unauthorized movie about us, and of course I’m not going to let somebody just take my legacy. So I called my group members and we were all able to have a conversation to start trying to get our story told the right way.’

Kandi, Tameka, LaTocha and Tamika worked really hard under Jermaine Dupri and So So Def to be one of the most beloved girls groups of ’90s.

It seems like one thing led to another and boom, Xscape was back together.

The only issue is that a lot of drama is still unresolved because all of the women view business decisions very differently.

 


They’ve all had careers in the time since the group disbanded, so it only makes sense that everyone thinks they know best.

‘It’s always them three against me, and I feel like I’m always made to be the villain. It’s really irritating and stressful.’ It seems that the new music probably won’t work out the way we hoped it will with all members involved.

Post Views: 15,510

6 Comments

Toni
11/28/2017 at 1:59 pm
Reply

Kandi nobody is gonna kiss your [email protected]@


Shandreka
11/20/2017 at 3:05 pm
Reply

I love all three shows on Bravo (the real housewives of Atl. Still Kicking It, & Married to Medicine. )


Marisol Davis
11/20/2017 at 11:18 am
Reply

Kandi shouldn’t have said yes if she didn’t want to be a part of it. Kandi creates drama no matter what she’s doing. Kandi can’t seem to let anything go. That’s why unless she’s paying them she can’t keep friends


    Toni
    11/28/2017 at 1:58 pm
    Reply

    i agree totally. Go on Kandi you too much go have a seat

PhxAz
11/20/2017 at 11:18 am
Reply

Old wounds have not healed and some are not owning up to what went wrong in group or giving recognition to fellow band mates feelings and others are wanting to be the leader.. And on and on..

Imo, their reunion bet show was lame, the tv show reuniting them is bunk. Seriously, was expecting better then what they been giving us😕


Marisol Davis
11/20/2017 at 11:15 am
Reply

Kandi shouldn’t have said yes if she didn’t want to be a part of it kandi is good for creating drama


