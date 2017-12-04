Kandi Burruss Claps Back At Those Who Say She Needs To Forgive Porsha Williams Faster

Let Kandi Burruss move at her own pace. The Xscape diva has made it known that she will work on her friendship with Porsha Williams when she is ready.

Fans of the Bravo show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, are aware that season 9 was very hectic for the two ladies.

Williams along with her former best friend, Phaedra Parks, accused Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, of the unthinkable.

Parks and Williams spread the horrible rumor that the couple had plans to kidnap, drug, and rape the radio host in their sex dungeon.

It all came down to a grueling confrontation during the reunion episodes.

Tucker’s wife broke down in tears as she explained how hurt she was by the allegations.

Parks apologized for her wrongdoing, but it was too late, and she was fired from the reality show.

Now that Burruss and Williams are back on the reality show, fans want them to make peace faster.

A fan, who uses the handler @grammarci, defended Burruss by writing: “Stop hating on Kandi or anybody for that matter who isn’t allowing someone to rush through forgiveness process. When an offender apologizes, it doesn’t mean the offended wants you in their space or face. TV viewers want it to look does not mean she hasn’t forgiven. This is Kandi real life, not Reel life that’s been affected.”

Burruss replied by: “I could not have said it better myself.”

She added: “I normally don’t post people’s comments, but @grammarci really explained how I feel. For those who watch #RHOA & say I should just get over the false accusations that Porsha said about me last year need to leave me alone. You can’t just falsely accuse someone of trying to drug you & take advantage of you on camera with the intent of defaming them & think it’s just gonna be ok a month later. I’m still dealing with trolls who have taken what she said & run with it even though the truth came out that it was a lie. Swipe left to see the other comment from a troll putting #kandiakabillcosby under my post about Xscape when we were kids! That post has nothing to do with Porsha or RHOA… Trolls randomly started putting that hashtag under my post when they first aired the lie that Porsha said. I usually try to block delete the comment, but I figure maybe some of you need to see it. This is my REAL life not my REEL life like @grammarci said. If the truth wouldn’t have come out some of y’all would’ve been putting me in the box with some of those predators that are being put on blast right now. All because her ass was spreading lies about me on national tv. So stop putting a timeline on when I suppose to forgive & forget….”

Well, that was clear.