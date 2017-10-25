Kandi Burruss Claps Back At Fans Who Want Her To Choose Between Nene Leakes And Kim Zolciak

Even fans are getting in the drama happening between Kandi Burruss and BFF, Nene Leakes, on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

This week, the talented singer-songwriter and television personality took to Instagram, and she shared a photo where she is seen hanging out with Kim Zolciak.

It appears that the picture was taken in front of a restaurant where the ladies were dining.

The businesswoman captioned the photo: “Yesterday we 2 Tauruses locked horns & were seeing red!v Thank God we were able to get it right & smile again. @kimzolciakbiermann #TeamTaurus.”

The post went viral, and the record producer was bashed by many fans who were upset by the fact that she was apparently siding with Zolciak in her feud with Leakes.

The member of the group Xscape was also criticized for being a friend of Zolciak who once stole her business idea.

On person told Todd Tucker’s wife: “And of course, Kim had to throw in her fake and condescending “sweetie” bihhh ewe. Kim is a fast talker and a manipulative liar!”

Another commenter stated: “The fan was 100. We tend to give each other the hardest time. Not me personally, but I see things like this every day. I’m not sure why some Black people are so thirsty for non-Black/mixed friends. It’s like they feel some importance by association.”

A third individual claimed: “I don’t watch that Tardy trailer trash, and I don’t know what that fan clown is talking about? What white husband?”

Fed up with the harsh comments, Burruss decided to clap back with the comment below:

A few of Burruss’ fans agreed that she cannot be childish and should make peace with Zolciak and move on.

A backer of that idea explained: “That girl lost it!! What race and color got to do everything, and that BS of white husband or cultural appropriation? Wtf, she is stuck in the past, how you all can see racism it’s not about color, is about hate. She stole the name Kash, lmao!! They are supposed to kill each other because of that? Please let’s move on from the pettiness we can’t dictate who and what other people have to forgive because forgiveness any kind is good, especially went you only got to see the result and not the process.”

It appears that Leakes and Burruss have kissed and made up after it was claimed that the former Glee star was furious over being fired from the Great Xscape tour over her rape joke.