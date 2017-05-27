Kandi Burruss Claims She Is Really Done With Phaedra Parks – They Will Never Ever Ever Talk Again

Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks are done, over, and finished after the rape lie that rocked the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

That definitive statement was made by Burruss herself in a recent interview. Mrs. Burruss was the recipient of the Fortune Insider Award at the Fueled by Culture dinner.

The marketing consultant company decided to honor the multitasker (singer, songwriter, and businesswoman) for being a successful self-made mogul.

At the soirée, the mom of two spoke to reporters, and they had a lot of questions about the bombshells that were dropped during the reunion episodes of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The Bravo reality show ended with Parks being confronted by Burruss for spreading disturbing lies about her and husband, Todd Tucker.

The attorney perpetuated the rumors that Tucker and Burruss were planning to drug and rape Porsha Williams.

After being ambushed by her co-stars, Parks confessed to the truth and apologized.

The Xscape singer said she is relieved that her name was cleared because in the entertainment business good reputation matters.

She explained: “It is a relief to me that my name was cleared, that people no longer have to wonder if I would do something like that. You cannot fight a lie. I am just so glad the truth finally came out because I would never want something like that to be attached to me.”

Burruss stated she plans to have a conversation with Williams to understand why did she accept the lie Parks was feeding her.

As for Parks, she will never speak to her again.

She explained: “As far as Porsha is concerned, she and I will probably end up having to have a conversation about this. I will still probably never be close with her again. But Phaedra? We can never talk again.”

Advertisement

It was revealed that Parks was fired because Williams, Sheree Whitfield, Cynthia Bailey, and Kenya Moore no longer want to film scenes with her.