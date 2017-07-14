Kandi Burruss Believed Kenya Moore And Marc Daly’s Wedding Was A Hoax – She Is Unsure About New Husband Appearing On ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Kandi Burruss, like the rest of the world, woke up one morning and learned online that Kenya Moore was married.

Yes, you have read correctly, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star discovered Moore and Marc Daly’s wedding photos while browsing on the Internet.

On June 16, Moore took to Instagram and announced that she wed Daly in a beautiful beach ceremony in Saint Lucia.

In a new interview, the singer and songwriter revealed that she thought the wedding was fake news or a hoax set up by a prankster.

Burruss, who is known for being very direct, called Moore and asked her to explain the situation.

The mother of two told E! News: “I discovered it online! And I had to call her like ‘Yo! You are married?’ Because I was thinking maybe it was fake. And then she is like, ‘Yeah, I am really married.’”

Burruss also stated that Moore and the businessman have been dating for over six months.

The Xscape singer added that she has yet to meet Moore’s spouse.

The television personality went on to say: “I have not met him personally, but she has talked to me about him since last year, towards the end of the year. So I knew she had met someone that she had really liked.”

When asked if Moore will appear on the new season of the reality show with her spouse, Burruss seemed uncertain.

She explained: “I do not know what he wants, but I am confident that she is afraid to jeopardize her relationship with what comes with the show, which I understand. It is a lot of tension. And for somebody that’s never been on TV, it is a lot of pressure, and it would have to be something for him to get used to. And not everyone is able to get used to it.”

Many believe that Moore got married for a good storyline and to make more money. She denied the claims and said she is in love.

The model added: “I probably would have married him in 30 days, the feeling was that strong. But we wanted to wait and get to know each other and make sure it wasn’t an infatuation. We needed to make sure it was actually real. I always strongly believed I do not want to get married just for the sake of getting married. I have never been that girl, and I will never be that girl. Which is why, if it is not what I feel in my heart and my soul, I will not do it. I will not do it for cameras; I will not do it for somebody else to feel good about who I am. I have to do it for myself.”

Moore is working on a baby with her new spouse.