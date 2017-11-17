FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Kandi Burruss Bashes Xscape Bandmembers Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, LaTocha, And Tamika Scott

Dylan Fisher Posted On 11/17/2017
Kandi Burruss Slammed TinyCredit: Instagram

And the drama, thanks to Kandi Burruss, just keeps coming. In a new interview, Burruss threw her Xscape bandmembers Tameka “Tiny” Harris, LaTocha and Tamika Scott under the bus.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently reunited with her colleagues, Tiny and the Scott sisters, after a 17-year break from the music world. The fans were screaming Xscape are back!

The ladies made their spectacular return with a tour, a Bravo reality show, and a movie.

However, Burruss started casting doubts and giving the impression that all was not well in Xscape world after she told her fans that she was not recording new music with Tiny and the Scott divas.

Last night, Burruss added more fuel to the fire by saying that Tiny, LaTocha, and Tamika are working against her.

She also stated that she is tired of being portrayed as the villain by the trio.

Burruss said: “It’s always drama. We all think differently when it comes to handling business, or at least, the three of them think differently than me. It’s always them three against me, and I feel like I’m always made to be the villain. It’s really irritating and stressful.”

Burruss went on to say that the reunion was not planned.

Fans are angry at Burruss and are giving her a piece of their minds.

One unhappy supporter said: “I’m Starting To Believe She’s The Problem In All Her Problems. Kandi and her struggle vocals, sounding like water under a bridge.It’s so hard for black people to work together I’m tired of her. She is too old to be holding grudges, and I’m sure her daughter will carry the same trait! GET OVER IT!I’m glad Kandi decided to not continue with Xscape…. too much drama and she hasn’t fully let the past be the past.”

Another commenter stated: “Nope the two best singers still there and Tiny writes sooo nope maybe even better, cause I don’t like Kandi voice at all!ok then why isn’t she recording new music with the group? It isn’t like time is on their side. This may be their last opportunity to record together period, and she has openly said she wouldn’t be recording with them.”

This person said Burruss should live her life and be left alone and added: “I’m pretty sure we all saw the interview where she said she has some upcoming projects.they have confirmed she isn’t leaving the group she just isn’t making new music with them right now.and it’s not like they are 100 years old they have time.”

What are your thoughts on this drama?

Post Views: 11,155

Read Next

4 Comments

Linda Payne
11/17/2017 at 10:09 am
O think Landing should forgive and forget and move on …sing with them when her projects allow her to be with them…life is too short to hold on to the past….make money, love one another, be happy…she will look back at this and have memories good and bad…just love..no one is perfect. ..bottom line is Love, love love


Cassie
11/17/2017 at 9:24 am
Xscape does not need Kandi Burrus now to come back and make new music. She does not fit in the group anymore. Then she is a control freak so she will always want to call all the shots. She is successful in all her businesses but singing is not for her. She can’t learn the dances so she complains about that. Just let her go on about her life you the remaining 3 ladies will do great without all the whining and complaining Kandi will bring. They have all the talent anyway and she knows it that’s why she is so bitter. She does not have the vocals to be the lead singer !!!!


SPARKLE
11/17/2017 at 1:55 am
Kandi craves drama, no matter what she is involved with. Watch she’s doing broadway, we will hear shes caught up in something. It’s obvious Kandi has deep rooted anger jealousy an bitterness. When you have that much hatred in your heart you can’t cooperate because your focus is on me me me. Kandi is taking shots at Tiny because Tiny not riding with her this time. Tiny has shown her loyalty to Kandi she walked with her years ago yes they made millions as writers. Kandi is a person that wants all attention if I“m not catered to attention not on me woohish me look at me she hurt my feeling boohoo listen she apologized but I want her to feel me GURL DOWN. Pull yourself together grow the hell up and stop being caddy. You were never the light of the group y’all Shined together. Kandi just makes you sick. I would waste any money to see her on broadway that whining voice. Get you life and mind right such a sad case. Kandi was hoping Tiny would ride. Tiny about that Smoney Kandi about that BS! Kandi is a non factor on RHOA as well just messy then want to Cry those tears are not real as she is. We all have a friend like that if not you that friend. Wants everyone attention on them listen to me girl bye!


JP
11/17/2017 at 1:47 am
I really can’t stand Kandi and her stank tude. She loves playing the victim…crying all the time but talk sh** behind your back.


