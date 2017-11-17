Kandi Burruss Bashes Xscape Bandmembers Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, LaTocha, And Tamika Scott

And the drama, thanks to Kandi Burruss, just keeps coming. In a new interview, Burruss threw her Xscape bandmembers Tameka “Tiny” Harris, LaTocha and Tamika Scott under the bus.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently reunited with her colleagues, Tiny and the Scott sisters, after a 17-year break from the music world. The fans were screaming Xscape are back!

The ladies made their spectacular return with a tour, a Bravo reality show, and a movie.

However, Burruss started casting doubts and giving the impression that all was not well in Xscape world after she told her fans that she was not recording new music with Tiny and the Scott divas.

Last night, Burruss added more fuel to the fire by saying that Tiny, LaTocha, and Tamika are working against her.

She also stated that she is tired of being portrayed as the villain by the trio.

Burruss said: “It’s always drama. We all think differently when it comes to handling business, or at least, the three of them think differently than me. It’s always them three against me, and I feel like I’m always made to be the villain. It’s really irritating and stressful.”

Burruss went on to say that the reunion was not planned.

Fans are angry at Burruss and are giving her a piece of their minds.

One unhappy supporter said: “I’m Starting To Believe She’s The Problem In All Her Problems. Kandi and her struggle vocals, sounding like water under a bridge.It’s so hard for black people to work together I’m tired of her. She is too old to be holding grudges, and I’m sure her daughter will carry the same trait! GET OVER IT!I’m glad Kandi decided to not continue with Xscape…. too much drama and she hasn’t fully let the past be the past.”

Another commenter stated: “Nope the two best singers still there and Tiny writes sooo nope maybe even better, cause I don’t like Kandi voice at all!ok then why isn’t she recording new music with the group? It isn’t like time is on their side. This may be their last opportunity to record together period, and she has openly said she wouldn’t be recording with them.”

This person said Burruss should live her life and be left alone and added: “I’m pretty sure we all saw the interview where she said she has some upcoming projects.they have confirmed she isn’t leaving the group she just isn’t making new music with them right now.and it’s not like they are 100 years old they have time.”

