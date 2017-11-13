Kandi Burruss Angers Xscape Fans By Turning Down Album With Bandmates

Kandi Burruss has infuriated Xscape fans by announcing that she has no plans to work with her band on new music.

Yes, you have read correctly, the star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has revealed that she has better things to do.

A post shared by Xscape (@officialxscape) on Nov 12, 2017 at 9:18pm PST

The ladies — Burruss, LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott, and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle — sat down on Bravo nightly series Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen for the awkward interview that aired last night.

Cohen asked if they would be dropping a new album under the name Xscape.

Tiny said yes, and Tamika added: “We have plans to make new music we have already started recording.”

Cohen turned to Burruss and asked if she will be taking part in the recording sessions.

The songwriter said no and revealed: “I will be busy doing Broadway shows and some other stuff and they will be recording new stuff.”

Cohen was confused by the answer and asked if they “were good.”

Burruss stated that they are still fighting over things that occurred several years ago.

During that same interview, the ladies clashed over Burruss’ romance with Jermaine Dupri.

Tiny shared a preview of the interview and told her fans: “Make sure u tune in to Watch Us.. #Xscape on Watch What Happens Live with @bravoandy on @bravotv right now! S/o to my NY glam @mspriscillanyc & @kingk_glamshop for doing this perfect ponytail & @hairbyantoinettenyc for making sure my pony was still intact #WWHL #Xscape.”

A post shared by Xscape (@officialxscape) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:48pm PST

Supporters of Xscape are angry at Burruss and are letting her have it.

One fan said: “Well, that was awkward. Shout out to Tiny tho! Humble, raising a toddler, a whole family, still got the moves and vocals, several businesses and STILL don’t complain or make excuses. Get that girl!”

Another shared: “I use to love Kandi, but she just way too whiny on the show and builds a bridge already how long u gonna hold a damn grudge…u killing something that could be good.Kandi thinks she is above the rest & wants to make the group decisions. Never liked her attitude & her voice was the worst anyway. Bye [email protected]”

Did You Guys Catch #Xscape On #WWHL 👀 Kandi Says She's Not Doing New Music With Group Mates ☕🔥 "What Tension?" #RHOA #KandiBurruss #TamikaScott #TamekaHarris #LatochaScott A post shared by The Real Housewives Of Atlanta (@realhousewivesatlanta) on Nov 12, 2017 at 10:37pm PST

A third commenter stated: “They used Kandi to get back on. Nobody was checking for a three-girl group Xscape without her. She may not have the best vocals, but she is the richest and most popular of them all. As she said, the tried without her last time, and if they would’ve taken off, they would’ve continued without her. They needed her platform in 2017.”

Do you think Burruss is wrong to ditch the other Xscape ladies?