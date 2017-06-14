Kandi Burruss And Toya Wright Dazzled At Shamea Morton’s Wedding Shower – Porsha Williams Was There Too

Kandi Burruss and her good friend, Toya Wright, dazzled at Shamea Morton’s wedding shower which was also attended by Porsha Williams.

The theme for Morton’s event was Bridal Tea and guests were asked to wear floral dresses that had a Creole and Southern Belle feel. Wright and her pal, Wright, “slayed.”

Lil Wayne’s former wife might have even upstaged the future bride in a stunning high-low floor-length dress that showed off her killer legs.

The purple strapless number featured giant pink flowers and a bustier-inspired top. To complete her look, Wright wore a pink hat and gold strappy shoes.

Burruss opted for a conservative yet elegant attire that respected the theme of the event.

Me and my boo @kandi at @shameamorton tea party bridal shower. #funtimes #ShameasTeaParty ☕️ A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star wore a beautiful black skirt which featured white flowers and vines. The mom of two showed her flat stomach in a simple black top.

Williams was also one of the guests, but it looks like she did not get the memo on the dress code.

Issa tea party☕️ #ShameasTeaParty A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

Morton is set to be married on July 22 to fiancé, Gerald Mwangi, who is originally from Kenya. The event will take place in Nyeri, and the reception will be held on Mount Kenya.

The list of attendees includes Kenya Moore, Burruss, Todd Tucker, Cynthia Bailey, and Williams.

Burruss and Williams are still not talking after the Phaedra Parks’ rape lie, so things could get awkward while on the African continent.

Celebrating our girl @shameamorton at her bridal tea party. #ShameasTeaParty Photo credit: @eyeofray A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Jun 11, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

An insider recently said the following about the Parks and Williams situation: “The question that we look at now with Phaedra is, when the reunion ended, none of the other women wanted to have anything to do with her. So that is what you have to look at. How do you shoot a show about a group of friends when no one is speaking to one of the friends?”

Burruss stated: “At the end of the day, all the girls throw shade at each other, but to know that people actually plot, behind the scenes, to plant information on people that’s completely made up, that’s a real problem. It was not even for the sake of television; it was for the sake of tearing me down. The fact that she never once let on that she had anything to do with it, clearly, she just wants to tear down my reputation, kill my fan base, hurt my business. It was really just terrible. And then she is supposed to be friends with Porsha? Then she set her up to be the fall guy? That is a lot of plotting going on. People do not want to deal with that.”

Do you think Burruss will confront Williams while in Africa? Did Wright steal the spotlight from the bride-to-be?