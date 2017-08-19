Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker Dressed Up As Barbie And Ken – Some Say They Beat Beyonce’s Halloween Theme

Here comes Barbie! Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are the cutest dolls you have ever seen.

This week, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars attended Brande Elise’ birthday party, and the theme was simple – Barbie.

The Xscape singer nailed her colorful costume, and so did her husband.

The songwriter wore a bright pink body, shiny green leggings, orange socks, and pink roller skates.

The talented mother of two opted for a platinum blonde wig that made her unrecognizable.

As for Tucker, he kept things simple by dressing in pure black.

However, he had a valid excuse; instead of pretending to be Ken, he decided to be KENye West.

Burruss shared loads of pictures and videos from the fun gathering and revealed that she had the time of her life.

She also confessed that she almost fell several times because of the pesky roller skates.

The business mogul wrote: “Sorry for blowing up your timelines with all this #Barbie stuff but I had to say thanks one more time to #noigjeremy for finding my fit last but not least @carmoncambrice for finding the skates! I was so mad at Carmon because she said she didn’t realize the party was last night & didn’t get the skates, but at 8pm she ran out & found them. I almost counted her out but she pulled thru! And I rolled around the party ALL NIGHT! even though I almost bust my ass a few times…..”

Burruss came back for another update.

She added: “Last night was hilarious! I was #RollerBarbie & @todd167 was #KENyeWest! When the birthday girl was on the mic why did Todd go up & take the mic saying “your party was good, but my party was better! From KENye West.” He’s crazy for that one. #BarbieAndKen.”

Most fans found the photos adorable.

One supporter stated: “This the cutest thing I’ve seen love it !!”

A second one added: “@kandi y’all killed it!!!! The baddest Kandi I had to look twice…..you did a good job on being RollerBarbie and Todd as KENye West. So cute.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:50pm PDT

Another fan said they looked better than JAY-Z and Beyonce who dressed as Ken and Barbie last Halloween.

The person shared: “Super Original and suber cyute, look better than jay and bey.”

Happy birthday @justbeamuse! The #Barbie theme birthday party was a great idea! I hope the rest of your day is amazing! Give her some bday love y'all! #UnicornBarbie #RollerBarbie A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

One angry commenter had the following to say: “Barbie?! Really, so Dorothy dandrige , Mahalia Jackson, madame CJ Walker, Billie Holiday, all of these black women, real true and great. But you choose like so many other black women to represent, this plastic doll! Diahann Carrol had the Julia doll, .please never ever put that stupid doll outfit on ever again. Your a roll model to some! Nothing racist about promoting your own Hero’s!”

Advertisement

So, who had the better Barbie costume, Kandi or Beyonce?