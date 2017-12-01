Kandi Burruss And Tamika Scott Cry In Front Of Xscape Fans — ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Gets Touching Apology In Viral Video

A very special moment has emerged between Kandi Burruss and Xscape diva Tamika Scott.

While on stage, Scott tearfully apologized to the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star for all the pain and hurt that she has caused her in the past.

As tears ran down Burruss’ eyes, Scott spoke about her faith and belief in Jesus Christ and said she was very grateful that her friend and band-mate had decided to forgive her after she admitted that she did her wrong.

😭😭😭😭 My heart @kandi @therealtamikascott A post shared by Classic Reality TV Moments: (@therealitytvnetwork) on Nov 29, 2017 at 11:26am PST

The water work continued as Burruss revealed that she was touched and she appreciated the gesture.

Decades ago, Tamika spread the rumor that Burrus was sleeping with Michael Maudlin, a current live event producer who collaborates with Live Nation.

At the time of the rumors, Maudlin was the President of Columbia Records Urban Division and before that the Senior Vice President of Columbia Records Group.

Maudlin is the father of mega-producer Jermaine Dupri — the man who discovered Xscape and briefly dated Burruss.

Tamika also blamed the romance between Dupri and Burruss for the end of the band 18 years ago.

Tamika’s sister, LaTocha Scott, also spoke about the emotional moment.

A weeping LaTocha said that her sister did previously apologize to Burruss for lying about her.

However, the apology was not covered by the media because they were focused on the return of Xscape to the music industry.

She said she was proud of her sister for taking responsibility for her actions.

After the long break, Xscape is back with a successful reality show, a tour, two new songs that will surely do great on the R&B music charts, and two new biopics lined up for 2018.

Fans are happy to see the ladies deal with these emotional matters.

One of them said: “Y’all just made me cry, man. It takes a Real woman to apologize and admit wrong! Team Tamika….love me some Kandi!that’s awesome!! Forgiveness. she made false allegations that Kandi slept with Jermaine Dupri’s dad etc., basically tried to tarnish Kandi’s name.”

A second commenter stated: “So sad this show is over. I enjoyed looking forward to watching it every Sunday. Now, this is the best clip yet. Forgiveness and Love will surely set us free. Healing and forgiveness is everything maybe know @kandi can move forward and pray about forgiving @phaedraparks and @porsha4real so the wrongs can be right in Jesus name Amen.”

A post shared by Xscape (@officialxscape) on Nov 27, 2017 at 3:45am PST

Another person shared: “I am so tired of Kandi thinking somebody has to kiss her ass all the time. Girl, sit down. If she was JD and that’s why the group broke up then swallow that pill and pay it.”

Are you happy the ladies made peace?