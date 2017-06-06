Kandi Burruss And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Plot Epic Future For Xscape Including New Reality Show

Kandi Burruss has teamed up with her best friend and reality star, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, along with LaTocha and Tamika Scott to bring Xscape fans pure joy and a boatload of excitement.

Burruss has revealed that she is hard at work on a reunion tour, a reality series, a made for television movie about the all-girl group, and of course, supporters are now pleading with the talented ladies to please release an album.

Last weekend, Burruss was honored at an event in New York, and she took the opportunity to speak to the media about her big plans in the aftermath of the Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams drama.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has big things coming, and many of them involve Xscape.

During the 1990s, Burruss, Cottle, and the Scott sisters were huge and often reigned on the music charts with hits like “Just Kickin’ It,” “Who Can I Run To,” “The Arms of the One Who Loves You,” and “My Little Secret.”

The love our group #Xscape has been getting feels awesome! @kurveeke A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on May 29, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

The artists claimed they were too young and were not ready for all the drama and responsibility that came with major success, so they split.

A few months ago, Cottle got the old gang together, they ended their beef and started plotting a reunion tour that has become so much more.

Burruss had the following to say on why they decided to stop fighting: “We realized continuing our legacy was bigger and more important than any problems we went through. As adults and as businesswomen, we just put everything to the side to pick up the pieces and said we were gonna do this, do it right, do it for ourselves and for our families.”

She added: “We had not talked really in years. So now we are having to rekindle our friendship and work relationship. So let’s just say that will be interesting to watch. It is going to be totally different because with my group, it is so emotional and personal. Other people have their college years to look at. Xscape was my college years.”

The beautiful singers have teamed up with Mona Scott-Young, the media mogul behind the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise, for a reality series and for a biopic that will be released in 2018 which is the 25th anniversary of their first single “Just Kickin.”

Great news, the film will contain new and original Xscape tracks. Fans of Xscape can catch the first live performance in over a decade at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana.

All the ladies said they are excited to return to the stage and make their supporters happy.