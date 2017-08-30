FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Kandi Burruss And T.I. Make Big Donations After Hurricane Harvey Damaged Houston

Dylan Fisher Posted On 08/30/2017
Kandi Burruss Donates To Houston Like T.I.Credit: Instagram

Kandi Burruss is putting her money where her mouth is and has decided to donate to those in Houston, Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey. Rapper T.I. is doing the same.

T.I. and Burruss were inspired by Kevin Hart who challenged many celebrities to give to Houston.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star was moved by some of the heartbreaking images and videos that have emerged from Texas.

She recently spoke about the viral story of the elderly residents of the La Vita Bella Assisted Living in Dickinson, who found themselves stuck in the facility as the water rose.

The mother of two followed with an update and explained that the people were rescued.

Burruss, a member of the group Xscape, went on to say that saying pray for the devastated area is not enough.

People are homeless, some have lost everything including their loved ones and pets,therefore, a prayer will not be sufficient.

A monetary donation will come in handy at this moment.

Todd Tucker’s wife, who gave $10,000, said in her post: “I just donated 10k to help the people affected by #hurricaneharvey by clicking the link in @kevinhart4real’s bio. I hope everyone that sees this message will choose to help as well. Let’s not just pray for Houston but actually do something & donate. No matter how much it may be, all donations help. My heart goes out to Houston!”

Many fans thanked her for her contribution by saying.

One person wrote: “Thank you, Kandi! Thank you!I hope a white man in a suit & tie doesn’t end up with all that money. Money can only do so much. Ppl need a helping hand & manpower! Footwork not handouts.”

Another shared: “Thank You All! Please Help Not Just Houston! May God bless you and your family, and you shall never lack on this earth. Prosperity will locate you in Jesus name.”

A third commenter defended her for making her donation public by stating: “If she didn’t say, she donated then clowns would be like” where Kandi at? Why she ain’t giving?”… so she tells y’all that she donated, and that’s still a problem….smh.”

T.I., who has been doing an amazing job covering the events in Houston, will make a generous donation of $25, 000 to the city.

Tiny’s husband explained: “They say Faith without works is DEAD!!!! We ALL need to WORK on coming together & utilizing our resources collectively to do some meaningful shit to people who need US more than ever!!! @kevinhart4real salute for responding with a challenge that WE ALL NEED TO ANSWER!!!! #Pray4Houston #USorELSE.”

The people in Texas deserve all the help they can get.

1 Comment

Gloria C.
08/31/2017 at 9:08 am
Reply

Let’s all keep Texas in our daily thoughts and prayers!


