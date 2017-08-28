FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kendall jenner priscilla presley julianne hough kim kardashian kylie jenner kanye west beyonce north west kailyn lowry kandi burruss chelsea houska t.i. kim zolciak donald trump tameka cottle blac chyna justin bieber kenya moore blake shelton tyga katy perry mackenzie standifer tamar braxton
Home » Entertainment

Kandi Burruss And Rasheeda Frost Ask Fans To Pray For Texas After Sharing Heartbreaking Hurricane Harvey Pictures

Dylan Fisher Posted On 08/28/2017
2
3.0K Views
0


Kandi Burruss Rasheeda Frost South Texas Hurricaine Harvey PrayersCredit: Instagram

Kandi Burruss and her longtime pal, Rasheeda Frost, have shared heartbreaking pictures showing the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey in the state of Texas.

The two reality stars are also asking their millions of fans who follow them on social media to pray for those hit by the natural disaster.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” talent posted a photo of the madness that occurred at the La Vita Bella Assisted Living in Dickinson, Texas.

The viral picture shows several elderly residents submerged in waist-high water as they awaited help.

The good news is that first aid responders and rescue workers were able to evacuate the facility in time and none of the residents were injured.

The Xscape singer wrote: “This is unbelievable! #PrayForHouston.”

Devastating 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 prayers up! #houston

A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” diva shared a picture of a Houston road underwater after a bridge collapsed.

The Boss Chick femcee captioned the snapshot: “Devastating prayers up! #houston.”

This is unbelievable! #PrayForHouston

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on

The supporters of the Peach Candy bandmates were quick to reply with positive thoughts.

One fan said: “That’s the worth situation the poor people in wheel chairs or just unable to move had to suffer please don’t let anyone else suffer like that In Jesus Name Amen.”

Another shared a prayer for all of those affected: “Pray for all of south Texas, our little towns got the first hit of Hurricane Harvey, lost our homes, no power for a couple of weeks, no water, sewer, flooding as well. Refugio Tx, Aransas Pass Tx, Rockport tx, Corpus Christi tx, Bayside tx, Woodsboro tx!!!”

A third commenter confirmed the rescue efforts at La Vita Bella. The person wrote: “That was outrageous. But I did hear that they were all rescued.”

According to the latest reports, Hurricane Harvey has forced more than 5000 people in Houston to flee to shelters, and it has already been predicted that over 50 inches of rain will be dumped on the Lone Star State in the upcoming days.

In related Burruss and Rasheeda news, the longtime collaborators might hit the studio together in the future.

Rasheeda shared: “Of course, I am excited. With being friends with Tiny [Harris] and being really close with Kandi [Burruss] as well, for them to get back together is just totally amazing. I grew up listening to Xscape, you know, a group that can really sing. When you grow up listening to those great records, you want to hear them now! When they got back together: I was like ‘Finally, it took long enough, let’s get you on tour!’”

Advertisement

Many celebrities have voiced their support for Texas.

Post Views: 3,020

Read more about kandi burruss Rasheeda Frost

Advertisement

You may also like
Kandi Burruss, Rasheeda Frost And NeNe Leakes Back Each Other’s Hustle With Cute Photos
08/26/2017
Kandi Burruss Showers Kirk And Rasheeda’s Son Karter Frost With Love As He Turns 4
08/24/2017
Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Inspired T.I. And Tiny To Give Couples Therapy A Shot
08/22/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Phx, Az
08/28/2017 at 8:20 pm
Reply

🇺🇸🙏🌎


Tamekia
08/28/2017 at 1:36 pm
Reply

My heart goes out to the people to the people of Texas thank God that no one has died or has been injured in the Harvey hurricane even though it was very devastated for the people in Texas i pray that God is making a way out of no way to get Texas back on their feet and that everything that has been lost that will restore it i pray that families are been restored that the people minds are been restored during the time of this hurricane i pray this in Jesus name Amen.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *