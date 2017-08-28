Kandi Burruss And Rasheeda Frost Ask Fans To Pray For Texas After Sharing Heartbreaking Hurricane Harvey Pictures

Kandi Burruss and her longtime pal, Rasheeda Frost, have shared heartbreaking pictures showing the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey in the state of Texas.

The two reality stars are also asking their millions of fans who follow them on social media to pray for those hit by the natural disaster.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” talent posted a photo of the madness that occurred at the La Vita Bella Assisted Living in Dickinson, Texas.

The viral picture shows several elderly residents submerged in waist-high water as they awaited help.

The good news is that first aid responders and rescue workers were able to evacuate the facility in time and none of the residents were injured.

The Xscape singer wrote: “This is unbelievable! #PrayForHouston.”

Devastating 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 prayers up! #houston A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” diva shared a picture of a Houston road underwater after a bridge collapsed.

The Boss Chick femcee captioned the snapshot: “Devastating prayers up! #houston.”

This is unbelievable! #PrayForHouston A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Aug 28, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

The supporters of the Peach Candy bandmates were quick to reply with positive thoughts.

One fan said: “That’s the worth situation the poor people in wheel chairs or just unable to move had to suffer please don’t let anyone else suffer like that In Jesus Name Amen.”

Another shared a prayer for all of those affected: “Pray for all of south Texas, our little towns got the first hit of Hurricane Harvey, lost our homes, no power for a couple of weeks, no water, sewer, flooding as well. Refugio Tx, Aransas Pass Tx, Rockport tx, Corpus Christi tx, Bayside tx, Woodsboro tx!!!”

A third commenter confirmed the rescue efforts at La Vita Bella. The person wrote: “That was outrageous. But I did hear that they were all rescued.”

According to the latest reports, Hurricane Harvey has forced more than 5000 people in Houston to flee to shelters, and it has already been predicted that over 50 inches of rain will be dumped on the Lone Star State in the upcoming days.

In related Burruss and Rasheeda news, the longtime collaborators might hit the studio together in the future.

Rasheeda shared: “Of course, I am excited. With being friends with Tiny [Harris] and being really close with Kandi [Burruss] as well, for them to get back together is just totally amazing. I grew up listening to Xscape, you know, a group that can really sing. When you grow up listening to those great records, you want to hear them now! When they got back together: I was like ‘Finally, it took long enough, let’s get you on tour!’”

Advertisement

Many celebrities have voiced their support for Texas.