Home » Entertainment

Kandi Burruss And Rasheeda Address Kirk Frost’s Baby Drama On ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/01/2017
9.1K Views
Kandi Burruss Rasheeda Kirk FrostCredit: Instagram

Boss lady Kandi Burruss is taking her no-BS attitude to “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” to help her good friend, Rasheeda, whose husband, Kirk Frost, had an affair with Jasmine Washington that resulted in the birth of a baby boy named Kannon.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star sat down with Rasheeda and gave her a few pieces of advice on how to move forward in the messy and embarrassing situation that her husband of 17 years has put their family.

Burruss appeared fed up and angry at the fact that Kirk is making the matter linger by dodging Washington’s request for a simple DNA test that would answer everyone’s burning question – is Kannon, his son?

The singer-songwriter asked Rasheeda, why not be a woman about it and sit down with Washington and put an end to the drama?

The “Legs To The Moon” artist replied by saying that that the alleged baby mama is an attention seeker who is plotting to destroy her family.

Rasheeda confessed: “Everything that I have seen from her is some scheming, thirsty, [stuff].”

The Xscape band member asked, why is the paternity test taking so long?

Rasheeda gave the following response: “I told Kirk several times, ‘You know you need to take the test.’ He still hasn’t went.”

Burruss, who grew more and more irritated by Kirk’s refusal to take the test, went on to add: “He needs to go ahead and eliminate himself or figure out [if] it is what it is.”

The record producer and businesswoman decided to ask her good friend a very tough question, what if the baby is Kirk’s, how will she deal with that reality?

The television personality stated: “When I sit by myself and think about that, I get sick to my stomach. When you bring another life into the situation, that is taking it to another level. If I was to say we are going to make it through this, am I going to be able to wake up every day and be happy with my husband? That is the problem, Kandi.”

In the past, Rasheeda said she was not paying “no woman or have no parts of no damn child support,” it is not known if she will change her mind if she discovers that she is the child’s stepmother.

To the question, why hasn’t Kirk taken a paternity test yet? Rumor has it, he and his baby mama are planning to do it either at the reunion show or at the end of this season to make sure they get a huge ratings boost for VH1.

What are your thoughts on Burruss’ cameo on “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta”? Do you think Kirk is the father?

6 Comments

Tessa Ballard
06/01/2017 at 8:22 am
Kandi pay attention to the nonchalantly attitude Rasheeda has to tke rumor that kirk has a baby with this other woman or women he has been unfaithful on Rasheeda with numerous of times. I don’t care how many times your husband cheats. A real woman would have divorce his a** after she f up everything he has and would have check that hoe. Rasheeda and Kirk so scared the lie will be found out they down even air their situation. Its a storyline. How juicy of story would it be if Rasheeda had it out with jasmine about the baby and Kirk had to get in between them. Im saying this because this is a reality show. And i know if someone said Tod has a child on you their is no way you would act like oh i don’t won’t to talk about. Cuz its a lie and no other woman would either.


Grey's Crazy
06/01/2017 at 7:24 am
She needs 2 swab one of her sons and then swab the baby and then she & Jasmine can get the answers. If brothers the DNA will show it. As 4 moving 4ward with her marriage that has 2 b prayed over. Truly reality TV has destroyed a lot of marriages. But from watching her she is a strong female who will rise above all this foolishness


Denise strouble
06/01/2017 at 6:33 am
First of all, i think this sh.. Is funny and sad at the whole damn time. But most of all, where are the back bones to these women? Where is the Jesus in these women?This story would be going in a different direction had kirk contracted HIV. He showed no love, respect, or care for his wife, partner, how about best friend, and family.I knew he was waiting to boost the ratings, you could see the joke of all this, all over his face. These men sit together to laugh and talk about the piece of ass they got on the side. And its happening more and more on these reality shows. Not once have i seen one of those men down heartedly crying over what he did that caused him to lose his true happiness. When these men can start watching how it affects other men, then they’ll wake the f…up. But until then, we can’t blame it all on the men. I remember when there was a time when our black men was leaving and going to women of different races because we was said to be too strong and not put up with certain things or do certain things( sexually). Well im sorry!!! Never do i want to ever experience the love of my life telling me of another child, or that he has contracted HIV. So now i go back to what i said in the beginning. Where’s the back bone? Where is the Jesus in these women? Heck.. Where is the Jesus in these men? If kirk would of told rasheeda he was gonna sleep out, she would of gave his ass some. Should kirk had of told her? Yes!! See where im going with this? Communication and really loving, respecting and honoring the one your with is what im talking about. If you can’t have that then what is any of this fuss truly about? Remember: if you stand for that, you’d fall for anything.


Wendy Austin
06/01/2017 at 6:04 am
I don’t understand these women today Girlfriend or Wife if a man don’t respect u he will treat u any kind of way…It’s sad how women always be tha one who will settle and accept any kind of abuse just to have a man or Husband..Rasheeda Beautiful woman it’s not gon get no betta just worse because this man knows how to get wat he wants now it’s no RESPECT cause he have no consequences he knows u are only going to be mad for a while but u still gon give him a pass u need to let this man feel how it would be without u let him be miserable and lonely while u live your life find some Serenity and Love yourself and secure your heart don’t let him make u a bitter woman a Dog gets tired of begin mistreated he will run away from home run with some Integrity Rasheeda and u will feel betta cause u know u gave 100% walk with your head up and back straight u are a STRONG WOMAN just keep reminding yourself..Love u my Black Sista stay Strong…✊✊✊✊✊✊


Applene411
06/01/2017 at 5:39 am
No, i do not think Kannon is Kirk’s son. I think [Kannon] looks like jock, alot.


Arian
06/01/2017 at 4:58 am
Kirk…..homewrecker, liar, adulterer, loser, sorry a**, untrustworthy, SOB!!!!!


