Kandi Burruss And Rasheeda Address Kirk Frost’s Baby Drama On ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’

Boss lady Kandi Burruss is taking her no-BS attitude to “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” to help her good friend, Rasheeda, whose husband, Kirk Frost, had an affair with Jasmine Washington that resulted in the birth of a baby boy named Kannon.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star sat down with Rasheeda and gave her a few pieces of advice on how to move forward in the messy and embarrassing situation that her husband of 17 years has put their family.

Burruss appeared fed up and angry at the fact that Kirk is making the matter linger by dodging Washington’s request for a simple DNA test that would answer everyone’s burning question – is Kannon, his son?

The singer-songwriter asked Rasheeda, why not be a woman about it and sit down with Washington and put an end to the drama?

The “Legs To The Moon” artist replied by saying that that the alleged baby mama is an attention seeker who is plotting to destroy her family.

Rasheeda confessed: “Everything that I have seen from her is some scheming, thirsty, [stuff].”

The Xscape band member asked, why is the paternity test taking so long?

Rasheeda gave the following response: “I told Kirk several times, ‘You know you need to take the test.’ He still hasn’t went.”

Burruss, who grew more and more irritated by Kirk’s refusal to take the test, went on to add: “He needs to go ahead and eliminate himself or figure out [if] it is what it is.”

The record producer and businesswoman decided to ask her good friend a very tough question, what if the baby is Kirk’s, how will she deal with that reality?

The television personality stated: “When I sit by myself and think about that, I get sick to my stomach. When you bring another life into the situation, that is taking it to another level. If I was to say we are going to make it through this, am I going to be able to wake up every day and be happy with my husband? That is the problem, Kandi.”

In the past, Rasheeda said she was not paying “no woman or have no parts of no damn child support,” it is not known if she will change her mind if she discovers that she is the child’s stepmother.

To the question, why hasn’t Kirk taken a paternity test yet? Rumor has it, he and his baby mama are planning to do it either at the reunion show or at the end of this season to make sure they get a huge ratings boost for VH1.

What are your thoughts on Burruss’ cameo on “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta”? Do you think Kirk is the father?