Kandi Burruss And Phaedra Parks Are Really Done, Singer Prefers To Turn The Page And Focus On Xscape’s Reality Show

Kandi Burruss was so hurt by the vicious lie being spread by her former co-star, Phaedra Parks, that she wanted to quit “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Last week, Burruss, a mother, record producer, and businesswoman was given the Fortune Insider Award by Marcus Damas, CEO of Fueled by Culture.

Mrs. Todd Tucker was honored for being a self-made accomplished mogul who runs several well-known brands.

At the event, the singer-songwriter received the support of Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin from “RHONY,” and of course, her family.

After the awards ceremony, Burruss spoke to the media and made the shocking revelation. After Parks had spread a horrific lie about her, she was ready to leave Bravo.

During the reunion show, the television personality confronted the attorney who falsely claimed that she wanted to drug and rape Porsha Williams.

The “Haven’t Loved Right” singer said: “During season 9, I was feeling like I might want to leave because there was so much hate from fans online and I was having trouble because, how do you defend yourself from a lie?”

She went on to say that while there has been major gossiping and shading on the show, what Parks did was not acceptable.

The mother of two added: “I have never had drama like that that lasted the whole season. It was very sh–ty. But now I am extremely happy that people were able to see the truth. Sometimes I thought people would never know the truth and it would have been a stain on me forever.”

At the same gathering, Burruss revealed that she will never talk to Parks again because she almost ruined her reputation, could have hurt her businesses and landed her in serious trouble with the law.

At the reunion show, Burruss explained that she was linked to Bill Cosby who has been accused by dozens of women of being a sexual predator.

Burruss stated: “Do y’all know people would was under my comments saying #KandiAKABillCosby? Do you think that (expletive) is (expletive) cool?.Y’all know how much I care about my business and my brand. We throw shade, whatever. But drugs? … Drugging somebody while drinking and taking them home is rape. Y’all accused me of being a (expletive) rapist. That is crazy.”

Burruss said she is happy that the truth came out and she is now focusing on Xscape, their reunion tour, reality show, and hopefully an album with her best friend, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, along with her other bandmates – LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott.

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on what Parks and Williams did? Was it all for entertainment purposes or did they go too far?