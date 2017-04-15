Kandi Burruss Admits On Having Plastic Surgery After Dissing Her RHOA Co-Stars For It!

It looks like the latest Real Housewives of Atlanta star to have plastic surgery is Kandi Burruss!

In the latest episode of the popular reality TV show, the woman admitted to the host, Andy Cohen that after giving birth to her now 1-year-old son, she felt like doing something to herself that would help her look like before the pregnancy.

Burruss was not ashamed to reveal that she indeed got breast implants, also adding that she is definitely not the only one.

“I just joined the club,” she said to Cohen.

“Well, after we finished taping, I decided to pump them up,” she stated. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna take these from sleek to on fleek.’ You know what I mean?”

As fans of the show may remember, Burruss has been dissing her co-stars the entire season, insisting that four other housewives went under the knife and now it looks like she caved under the pressure and joined them in the fabulous plastic world!

Three of the women she accused, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield have admitted to getting things done.

Phaedra Parks has also revealed she got her breasts lifted but the fourth person Kandi picked on the entire season, Kenya Moore insists that she’s “always had big boobs” and that she is 100% natural!

This season Burruss created the most drama on set and because of that, she was also the most paid cast member, earning $1.8 million.

Does she deserve the money or did another housewife make the show?

Are you excited for the second week of the reunion? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!