FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
hoda kotb elle king kendall jenner mariah carey blake shelton selena gomez kylie jenner blac chyna mama june Ty Dolla Sign christina el moussa caitlyn jenner kandi burruss gwen stefani abby lee miller jenelle evans chris brown Emilie Livingston honey boo boo Pierson Fodé oprah winfrey
Home » Entertainment

Kandi Burruss Admits On Having Plastic Surgery After Dissing Her RHOA Co-Stars For It!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/15/2017
14
25.4K Views
13


kandi burrusSource: bravotv.com

It looks like the latest Real Housewives of Atlanta star to have plastic surgery is Kandi Burruss!

In the latest episode of the popular reality TV show, the woman admitted to the host, Andy Cohen that after giving birth to her now 1-year-old son, she felt like doing something to herself that would help her look like before the pregnancy.

Burruss was not ashamed to reveal that she indeed got breast implants, also adding that she is definitely not the only one.

“I just joined the club,” she said to Cohen.

“Well, after we finished taping, I decided to pump them up,” she stated. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna take these from sleek to on fleek.’ You know what I mean?”

As fans of the show may remember, Burruss has been dissing her co-stars the entire season, insisting that four other housewives went under the knife and now it looks like she caved under the pressure and joined them in the fabulous plastic world!

Three of the women she accused, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield have admitted to getting things done.

Phaedra Parks has also revealed she got her breasts lifted but the fourth person Kandi picked on the entire season, Kenya Moore insists that she’s “always had big boobs” and that she is 100% natural!

This season Burruss created the most drama on set and because of that, she was also the most paid cast member, earning $1.8 million.

Does she deserve the money or did another housewife make the show?

Advertisement

Are you excited for the second week of the reunion? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!

Post Views: 25,446


Read more about kandi burruss rhoa

You may also like
Kenya Moore Involved In Nasty Lawsuit With Landlord Over “Erroneous” Accusations!
04/14/2017
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Involved In Huge Feud With Kenya Moore On RHOA Reunion Episode!
04/10/2017
Porsha Williams And Nemesis Kandi Burruss’ Feud Explodes Once Again!
04/08/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
14 Comments

Michelle
04/16/2017 at 12:00 pm
Reply

I use to like Kandi but not anymore


Kele
04/16/2017 at 9:17 am
Reply

Kandi didnt deserve all the money because in reality Phaedra was the one stirring the pot and giving them all a story… If not for Phaedra we wpuld have seen boring Kandi and her nutcracker husband and dry family story about a resaurant #woop… Then Cynthia… #yawn… Kenya #psychotic with her hired boyfriend… Also really dry and annoying to watch and Porsha #duhhhhh and ain’t nobody got time for Sheree and the bones she is collecting… All the bones come today rom Phaedra anyway.


Mary Burns
04/16/2017 at 8:54 am
Reply

Yes please NeNe leaks back bye phaedra





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *