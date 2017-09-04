Kandi Burruss Addresses Rumors About Phaedra Parks’ Return To ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Kandi Burruss decided to address the rumors that Phaedra Parks might be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Burruss recently appeared at an event to promote her new company called Raising Ace and the media was present to ask her about her former friend, Parks.

For the past few weeks rumors have been swirling around that the fired attorney would be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 in some capacity.

Some sources claimed Parks would be back for one episode where she will apologize to Porsha Williams.

Others stated that Bravo had hired her to be a full-time cast member again because she brings drama and ratings.

#GirlPower 💪🏾👊🏽 TagsAtl.com @tagsboutique A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Sep 3, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

Parks, who was a close pal of Williams, destroyed their friendship and Burruss’ reputation with one crazy allegation.

The attorney claimed that Burruss and her husband wanted to drug and rape Williams.

The rumor spread like wild fire, and it all came to a crashing end on the reunion show where the Xscape singer broke down and said: “Do y’all know people would was under my comments saying #KandiAKABillCosby? Do you think that s— is f—— cool? Y’all know how much I care about my business and my brand. We throw shade, whatever. But drugs? … Drugging somebody while drinking and taking them home is rape. Y’all accused me of being a f—— rapist. That is crazy.”

Talking to Hip Hollywood, the mother of two had the following to say about Parks’ return for season 10.

The music star explained: “That ain’t got nothing to do with me. Nothing to do with me.”

She added: “Hey, I do not know, as far…I have not done any scenes with her. I have not seen her so that is all I can tell you.”

Parks has apologized to both Williams and Burruss.

The activist stated: “I repeated it because I heard it. Something was brought to me. I repeated what someone told me … I should not have repeated it … I screwed up … I am sorry.”

She has reached out to her former friends who have declined to talk to her.

The singer and songwriter revealed why she could never talk to Parks again.

She said: “It is a relief to me that my name was cleared, that people no longer have to wonder if I would do something like that. You cannot fight a lie. I am just so glad the truth finally came out because I would never want something like that to be attached to me.”

She added: “We can never talk again.”

Advertisement

Do you want to see Parks on RHOA Season 10 after the drug/rape lie?