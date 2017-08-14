Kameron Westcott And D’Andra Simmons Join Real Housewives Of Dallas – Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Them!

This evening, The Real Housewives of Dallas is set to return to Bravo and we have learned that the hit show has not one, but two new cast members! Welcome, Kameron Westcott and D’Andra Simmons!

Ahead of their debut, the two new reality TV stars stopped by ET’s Housewives Happy Hour.

They opened up about their personal lives so we can get to know them better and also spilled a few secrets about RHOD’s second season!

It turns out that, unlike the other co-stars D’Andra is born and raised in Dallas.

‘I am a fifth generation Dallas-ite. I wanted people to see what really, true Dallas was about. It was portrayed last season, but I think we are gonna bring a little bit different aspect, ’cause we live in a different part of Dallas, and our families have known each other for a long time,’ the woman proudly said.

Meanwhile, Kameron is originally from Montecito California but has been living in Dallas for more than ten years now.

She first moved there in order to attend college at SMU.

Kameron ended up marrying into a family that has a history in Dallas as long as D’Andra’s fam has!

The new addition to the show went on to admit that many people in her life advised he against joining the show but she did it anyway to show the world what Dallas is really about.

As for their fortunes, the two women are definitely rich!

Both of them live in one of Dallas’ most exclusive neighborhoods, Highland Park and have their own staff at home.

Kameron noted that people judge them for living in such an expensive area.

Another piece of info D’Andra and Kameron threw our ways in that both of them know the show’s cast pretty well already.

It turns out that D’Andra has been friends with Cary and LeeAnne Locken for over a decade.

Fans may remember that during season one’s reunion episode, D’Andra’s wedding became a point of dispute between Cary and Lee Anne.

D’Andra teased that although she thinks she’s pals with the entire cast, fans will just have to watch the second season to make sure.

What do you think of the new additions to the hit show? Are you excited to see them on tonight’s reunion episode?