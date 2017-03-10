Kailyn Who? Javi Marroquin Joins Dating Reality Show!

Javi Marroquin is finally moving on from Kailyn Lowry!

According to new reports, Javi is hoping to find his soul mate on the show Are You the One?

The 24 year old has recently sent in an audition tape hoping to join the reality show that brings together 10 men and 10 women to live together in the same home and maybe find their perfect match.

“Hey everybody this is Javi, most of you know me from Teen Mom 2,” he said on the Are You The One? after show.

“You know what happened to me and you know I love to love and I’m looking for love and just can’t find it,” Javi said, adding that he has a kid and telling his potential future lover how much being a good father means to him.

“I have a 3-year-old little boy, he means everything to me. I’m trying to figure out who is the one. I’m trying to take someone out on a date.”

As fans already know, Lowry and Marroquin announced their divorce in June of 2016.

Since then, Kailyn Lowry has managed to get herself pregnant for the third time and although the identity of her third baby daddy is yet to be revealed, the woman had a slip of the tongue during a live on Instagram and revealed the name of the mystery man.

Marroquin, on the other hand, has briefly dated Nancy Gisell and Cassie Bucka but it didn’t last.

When asked whether he received the approval to join the show from the producers or not, Javi explained: “I don’t know. We would have to figure out the logistics. I doubt Teen Mom would let me since we are mid filming.”