Kailyn Lowry’s Third Pregnancy Was NOT Planned, Insider Reveales.

Kailyn Lowry has been claiming ever since her pregnancy became public that it “was a choice” to have a third child with her third baby daddy but now, people are accusing her of lying!

“I’m 17 weeks pregnant,” Lowry confessed on the live special of teen Mom.

“It was a choice. I’m not going to talk about who the father is for a while. I’m not ready yet.”

The fact that Lowry refuses to reveal who the father is the main reason why insider believe she lied about planning the pregnancy.

“She’s pretending this was planned,” a trusty source claimed.

“Why would it be planned when the guy she’s with won’t film on camera or tell people who it is? We know nothing about him. Why would she plan this? If she planned it why is he a secret?”

The insider also went on to explain how Kailyn refused to divorce Javi Marroquin at first, despite their marital issues, precisely because she wanted a third child.

“She would tell us Javi and I are unhappy, but I don’t want a divorce because I want three kids, but not three baby daddies,” the insider revealed.

“She decided that she wouldn’t want to have anymore kids. Then this happened and it was planned?”

Now, only a few months after the divorce took place, it was revealed that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant once again!

Furthermore, the Teen Mom star revealed on the after show that her relationship with her second baby daddy is close to nonexistent.

“I didn’t have a conversation with Javi because we don’t know how to have a healthy conversation,” she stated about hiding her pregnancy from Javi.

However, the source considers that Marroquin “had a right to know.”