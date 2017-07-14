Kailyn Lowry’s Third Baby Is Almost Here!

The Teen Mom star is just a few days from giving birth to her third baby. Kailyn Lowry took to social media to reveal that she had her final doctor’s appointment before she welcomes her newest addition to the family.

Also, it looks like her former husband Javi Marroquin will be involved with the big day.

‘One more appointment today. Getting closer and closer,’ the reality TV star tweeted.

The mother of two is expected to give birth to her child with third baby daddy Chris Lopez sometime this month.

As fans of the hit show certainly remember, the man left Lowry around the time it was announced she was expecting and was not involved in the pregnancy.

‘Kail became a relationship of convenience for him. He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things did not work out, so they went their separate ways, ‘a source stated at the time.

But even though it looks like he doesn’t want to be involved in his baby’s life, Lowry will still call him when she goes into labor.

The Teen Mom star wants to give him the opportunity to see his baby get born.

She apparently wishes he’d be in the child’s life, but she will never force him.

It looks like, despite her baby daddy’s lack of interest in her and their baby, Kailyn still has someone she can depend on – her former husband, Javi Marroquin.

The father of three-year-old Lincoln revealed he worked out various scenarios for whom will take care of the baby.

Marroquin also wished her good luck on the big day.