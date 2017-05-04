Kailyn Lowry’s Third Baby Daddy Wants Nothing To Do With His Child, Will Javi Marroquin Accept “Baby Lo” As His Own?

As fans of Teen Mom surely know, Kailyn Lowry’s second baby daddy Javi Marroquin, has ultimately accepted her son Isaac as his own and treats him the same way even now that they are divorced.

However, the same does not apply to the baby she is currently expecting.

Javi has stayed close to Kailyn’s son with ex Jo Rivera even after their split. The 7-year-old boy is even a reason for them to still meet and properly co-parent.

The former couple has been posting videos of Marroquin teaching Isaac to ride a bike pretty much daily, lately.

This shows how involved he is in his stepson’s life!

In addition, Javi also revealed that their co-parenting relationship for 3-year-old son Lincoln is also going “amazing,” but when it comes to her third baby, Javi refuses to get involved at all!

“No I won’t have a relationship with the new baby,” Marroquin revealed.

Kailyn and Javi actually divorced because she didn’t want to have more kids. Despite that, a few months later, the reality TV star announced her pregnancy with mystery father number three!

It is only natural that Marroquin felt betrayed.

Meanwhile, Marroquin and Lowry seem to have overcome their differences and are doing a great job teaming up to raise Lincoln and Isaac. The same thing, however, cannot be said about Lowry’s third baby daddy.

The star recently confirmed that the father is none other than her close friend Chris Lopez but judging by the expectant mother’s tweets and according to sources, the third baby daddy wants nothing to do with the child both conceived.

It looks like Lowry will have to raise “baby Lo” all by herself.

Are you surprised Javi Marroquin is not swooping in to help?