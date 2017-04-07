Kailyn Lowry’s Third Baby Daddy Reveals Himself!

Kailyn Lowry‘s third baby daddy has revealed himself before she could! Or so the speculations say!

Chris Lopez, who has been Kailyn’s close friend for a long time has mentioned in a recent tweet his “miracle child” but after fans began speculating that was referring to the Teen Mom’s unborn baby, he ended up deleting the post.

Later on, Lowry pretty much confirmed the propositions about Chris Lopez being the father by posting a selfie of her grooving baby bump with the caption, “Baby Lo.”

Baby Lo-pez? Lo-wry?

The followers seem to think it’s the first!

As fans of the Teen Mom star already know, Kailyn Lowry has been successfully keeping her third baby daddy’s identity a mystery, with one exception. She once mentioned the name “Chris” in one Instagram Live video! It all makes sense now! It was Chris Lopez all along!

But even though she’s kept him hidden from the public, according to an insider, that doesn’t mean the father-to-be wasn’t involved in her and the unborn baby’s life!

“He’s been there whenever Kail has needed him,” the source revealed, adding that “He is supportive of her so it’s been good.”

He even plans to be involved once the baby is born and be a responsible co-parent alongside Lowry. About their relationship, the insider claimed that they are still working things out and trying to see if dating would work between them as friends.

Meanwhile, we are happy that the father has been all hands on deck because it was reported that this third pregnancy has been very “rough” for Kailyn who is already the mother of 7 years old Isaac and 3 years old Lincoln.

Advertisement

Do you think Chris Lopez is really the father?