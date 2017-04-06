Kailyn Lowry’s Third Baby Daddy Is Very Involved, Claims Source!

Although Kailyn Lowry has been keeping her third baby daddy away from the spotlight that doesn’t mean he was completely out of the picture. In fact, the Teen Mom star chose to keep him secret until they decided how involved he will be in her life as well as in his baby’s life.

The man seemed inexistent as much as the public is concerned but according to a source close to the reality TV star, “He’s been there whenever Kail has needed him,” a source close to Lowry, 25, told Radar. “He is supportive of her so it’s been good.”

After some time of thinking, the man even decided that he is ready to be very involved as soon as the baby is born.

In addition, they are also allegedly working on their relationship and trying to “get back together.”

Kailyn has two more kids with two different baby daddies, 7 years old Isaac and 3 years old Lincoln but she says that this third pregnancy had been “rough.”

However, the insider revealed that despite going through a difficult pregnancy she is “pushing through” and is very excited to meet the new addition to the family.

The Teen Mom star’s third pregnancy was revealed back in February by a few publications and hours later, Lowry confirmed the speculations on her personal blog.

A rep for the star stated that the mystery father was a man she “briefly dated.”

Later on, Kailyn also accidentally revealed the man’s first name in an Instagram live video.

Do you think the man will indeed be involved in the baby’s life? Will he and Kailyn get back together?