Kailyn Lowry’s Third Baby Daddy Accuses Her Of Faking Pregnancy Drama: ‘It’s All For TV!’

As fans of Teen Mom may already be aware, Kailyn Lowry’s third baby daddy Chris Lopez has managed to stay not only away from his baby mama but also out of the spotlight ever since the pregnancy news broke. Now, however, Lopez decided to break the silence and slammed Lowry as well as the show!

On the latest Teen Mom episode, Kailyn opened up about her pregnancy with her ex boyfriend.

She told first hubby Jo Rivera that the reason why she got pregnant so fast after breaking up with Javi Marroquin was that she was told she couldn’t carry any more children.

But she went on to reveal that while the pregnancy was not planned, it was also not prevented.

‘He knew I wanted a baby. He’s a big boy. He knows how to pull out!’

Soon after the episode aired, Chris Lopez took to social media to shoot back at his baby mama.

‘Just seen that dumb a** show. That s**t is all for TV. Ppl should not talk about things they really do not know about lol,’ Lopez tweeted.

Despite allegedly leaving her immediately after finding out about the pregnancy, Lowry, who is due any day now, will notify him when she goes into labor.

Apparently, the woman wants to give him the opportunity to see his baby being born.

But that does not mean she will force him to be in the child’s life.

What do you think of Lopez’ comments? Do you think he’ll change his mind about being in the baby’s life once Kailyn gives birth?