Kailyn Lowry’s Former Husband Javi Marroquin Snubs Her Following Her Birth?

We have learned that Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry’s second baby daddy has chosen to stay on the sidelines regarding the reality TV star’s newborn baby with Chris Lopez. The man is yet to react in any way to the birth on social media.

However, he stated in a new interview that he is ‘glad everything went well for her [Kailyn Lowry]’ but that he and son Lincoln are yet to meet the new addition to the family.

As fans of the Teen Mom star definitely know, Kailyn welcomed her third baby boy on Saturday.

Later on, she took to social media to share her struggle of picking a name.

But despite the happiness of having a new child in her life, we know there has been a lot of drama between the mother of three and baby daddy Chris Lopez.

He even bashed Kailyn after she revealed the pregnancy was not planned but also not prevented.

Kailyn Lowry is also the mother of two other boys.

The oldest is fathered by Jo Rivera, while her second, Lincoln is with former husband, Javi Marroquin.

After four years of being married, Kailyn and Javi filed for divorce last year.

Since then, the man has moved on and is now dating Lauren Comeau.

Kailyn Lowry waited a few months before announcing her pregnancy and then some more before revealing the identity of her third baby’s daddy.

Finally, after social media users started speculating it was Lopez, she confirmed it.

