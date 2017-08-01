Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Slams Her For Getting Pregnant Again So Soon: ‘You Should’ve Been Patient!’

On the latest episode of Teen Mom, Kailyn Lowry was still in the early stages of her pregnancy. Although the woman was ready to open up about it on the show, her close ones did not take the baby news too well.

Lowry received backlash from the father of her son Isaac and his fiancé.

‘I am going to start filming about being pregnant. It is going to get out anyway so I might as well tell my story and be transparent about it, so the truth is out,’ Lowry told her ex.

Despite the fact that the reality TV star revealed her plans about staying with her third baby daddy Chris Lopez, Rivera still slammed her for getting pregnant so early into the relationship.

But Kailyn fired back by reminding the man that she was told she couldn’t carry any more children.

When a producer asked Lowry if the third baby with Lopez was intended, she said: ‘It was not planned and not prevented. He knew I wanted a baby. He is a big boy. He knows how to pull out!’

But Rivera did not back down and reminded his ex that the third child could really affect Isaac and Lincoln.

‘Are they going to think I’m a piece of s**t? I don’t think I’m a bad mom,’ the reality TV star responded.

In addition, Jo’s fiancée Vee Torres also agreed that Lowry’s decision is affecting everyone.

Torres said Kailyn should have just stayed by herself for a while and that she doesn’t want her daughter looking up to someone who makes such huge mistakes.

Later on, while they were all out for dinner, little Isaac cried about not having his family together.

‘Instead of being apart from each other I want you all to live together so I can see you all,’ he said, and his mother explained: ‘We live really, really close and when you go to dad’s, and you want to talk to me you can call me anytime.’

