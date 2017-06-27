FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Chris Lopez mackenzie standifer bethenny frankel blac chyna steve harvey khloe kardashian t.i. Kirk Frost tameka cottle nicki minaj drake kim kardashian beyonce chris brown javi marroquin bernice burgos christina el moussa porsha williams joseline hernandez Remy Ma Malika Haqq
Home » Entertainment

Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Is Fighting For 50/50 Custody – Plus, More Drama All Around This New Season Of Teen Mom

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/27/2017
0
553 Views
1


kailyn lowrySource: usmagazine.com

Teen Mom is back, and there seems to be more drama than ever before! Not only did Briana DeJesus join the cast but Kailyn Lowry is also now involved in an ugly custody war with her first baby daddy Jo Rivera while she waits to give birth to the third baby.

‘This pregnancy was the last thing that I expected to happen. He’s been cheating on me this whole time, so I don’t know what to do,’ says the new cast member about her storyline on the show.

As for co-star Leah Messer, she will soon start college while raising her three daughters.

Her daughter Ali suffers from muscular dystrophy, and her medical situation sadly becomes more and more complicated as time goes by.

Besides, Jenelle Evans is set to get engaged to David Eason, but they also welcome their daughter, Ensley!

However, despite the fact that it looks like everything is going her way, her life is not drama free either.

Evans is still fighting for custody with her mom Barbara over her oldest child Jace.

According to a description of the season when she has to face Barbara in court to regain custody of Jace, her world will be forever shaken.

Chelsea Houska also welcomes son Watson with husband Cole DeBoer, but there is drama in her life as well.

Apparently, disturbing news about daughter Aubree’s baby daddy Lind Adam threatens upheaval of the stable family life she’s tried hard to create.

All in all, it looks like the most dramatic storyline this season is the one of Kailyn Lowry’s who is currently expecting her third child with former boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

But while the reality TV star is still unsure of how involved Lopez will be in the life of her yet unborn baby, her first baby daddy, Jo Rivera is fighting for 50/50 custody of their son Isaac!

Advertisement

Are you excited for the new Teen Mom season?

Post Views: 553

Read more about Chris Lopez kailyn lowry teen mom

Advertisement

You may also like
Ryan Edwards Falls Asleep Behind The Wheel While On Drugs In Shocking Teen Mom Season Finale!
06/27/2017
Javi Marroquin Reignites Feud With Kailyn Lowry Just Weeks Before She Gives Birth To Third Baby!
06/26/2017
Inside Teen Mom Star Ryan Edwards’ Sad Wedding Ceremony Without Son Bentley
06/24/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *