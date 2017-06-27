Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Is Fighting For 50/50 Custody – Plus, More Drama All Around This New Season Of Teen Mom

Teen Mom is back, and there seems to be more drama than ever before! Not only did Briana DeJesus join the cast but Kailyn Lowry is also now involved in an ugly custody war with her first baby daddy Jo Rivera while she waits to give birth to the third baby.

‘This pregnancy was the last thing that I expected to happen. He’s been cheating on me this whole time, so I don’t know what to do,’ says the new cast member about her storyline on the show.

As for co-star Leah Messer, she will soon start college while raising her three daughters.

Her daughter Ali suffers from muscular dystrophy, and her medical situation sadly becomes more and more complicated as time goes by.

Besides, Jenelle Evans is set to get engaged to David Eason, but they also welcome their daughter, Ensley!

However, despite the fact that it looks like everything is going her way, her life is not drama free either.

Evans is still fighting for custody with her mom Barbara over her oldest child Jace.

According to a description of the season when she has to face Barbara in court to regain custody of Jace, her world will be forever shaken.

Chelsea Houska also welcomes son Watson with husband Cole DeBoer, but there is drama in her life as well.

Apparently, disturbing news about daughter Aubree’s baby daddy Lind Adam threatens upheaval of the stable family life she’s tried hard to create.

All in all, it looks like the most dramatic storyline this season is the one of Kailyn Lowry’s who is currently expecting her third child with former boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

But while the reality TV star is still unsure of how involved Lopez will be in the life of her yet unborn baby, her first baby daddy, Jo Rivera is fighting for 50/50 custody of their son Isaac!

Are you excited for the new Teen Mom season?