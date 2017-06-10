Kailyn Lowry’s Alleged Lesbian Lover To Be By Her Side In The Delivery Room!

Becky Hayter has revealed all about their relationship and whether or not they are taking it to the next level. Although Lowry is not on such good terms with baby daddy Chris Lopez, her relationship with lesbian lover Becky is going great!

In a post on the Teen Mom star’ personal blog, Becky revealed that she is going to be by her lover’s side in the delivery room when Lowry gives birth.

As fans may already know, 25-year-old Lowry moved on from her failed marriage with Javi Marroquin last year with friend Becky Hayter.

Although the women first denied they were in a relationship, recently, they were caught on camera kissing!

During a blog takeover, Hayter decided to do a Q&A.

A fan asked her if Lowry’s delivery will be televised and Hayter replied that not only that but she would also do her bets to be there by her side as well.

However, Hayter claimed that she will only be there to lend her support as a friend and that Lowry wishes they were together!

In fact, she explained, Hayter is in a happy relationship with girlfriend Leah already.

But Becky being there in the delivery room instead of baby daddy Chris Lopez is certainly a snub towards the irresponsible future father.

Although Chris did help Kailyn a lot at the beginning of her pregnancy, they have now gone their separate ways, and the man has no desire to be in the baby or in his baby mama’s lives.

‘Kail became a relationship of convenience for him. He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things did not work out so they went their separate ways,’ claimed one insider.

But even so, Kailyn reportedly still wants to contact him when the baby is born to give him the chance to see the birth if he wants.

Although she will never force him to get involved in the baby’s life if he doesn’t want to, she will also not deny him the possibility to be there for the child if he changes his mind.

