Kailyn Lowry To Reveal Third Baby Daddy Drama In New Memoir!

Kailyn Lowry has decided to finally reveal all about her third pregnancy in her new memoir!

The reality TV star will spill the beans about the drama surrounding her current pregnancy and insiders have helped us bring some of the information to you before the book gets published!

Recently, one follower asked Lowry on Twitter: “Do you think you’ll write a 3rd book that talks about the feelings you experienced to decide to have one more ‘tiny human?’”

Just like that, the Teen Mom star revealed the big news by saying: “I have already signed a contract for it!”

“It’s something many wouldn’t expect and not like her previous books. It’s definitely relatable,” claimed one source close to Lowry.

As fans already know, Kailyn Lowry is currently expecting her third baby with her third baby daddy, and she is yet to reveal the man’s identity.

Furthermore, one insider said that “We don’t know how involved the father will be.”

Lowry has revealed some of her darkest secrets in her tell-all books and so, the fans expected that she would do something similar this time as well.

In Pride Over Pity, the reality TV star opened up about being raped.

“He was plastered and insisted he needed to talk to me, so I let him in,” she wrote about the horrible night. “But he had no interest in talking. He pulled me into the bedroom and slammed me onto the bed, taking my clothes off roughly…His strength was overpowering. I felt a tear and knew I was bleeding… It felt like I was dead.”

In her more recent book, Hustle & Heart, the star revealed that her marriage to Javi Marroquin ended because he had control issues.

“When he did things like demanding that I unlock my phone to prove I had nothing to hide, or calling me constantly when I was enjoying time with friends to make sure I wasn’t doing anything ‘sneaky’ behind his back, it became clearer and clearer how little my husband trusted me,” she penned.

Are you looking forward to reading Lowry’s new memoir?