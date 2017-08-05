Kailyn Lowry Terrified Because Of Her High-Risk Pregnancy Days Before Birth

Are the future mother of three and baby Lo safe? According to new reports, Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry, who is set to give birth any day now, is very scared. In one of the show’s deleted scenes, Lowry opened up about her fears regarding the risks of her pregnancy.

Despite being 14 weeks along, the celebrity admitted to a pal that she was still fearful because her pregnancy is regarded as a high-risk one.

‘Isaac was early and then plus all the complications I have had. My doctor is afraid of me going into preterm labor. I am really, really stressed,’ Lowry explained.

As fans of the hit show know, Kailyn also revealed that her third pregnancy with baby daddy Chris Lopez was not planned, but it was not prevented either.

Although she wanted to have another kid, her doctors told her she couldn’t do it anymore unless she really tried to get pregnant through different fertility treatments.

Because of that, the woman who defied science is terrified of a miscarriage even now!

But it looks like the Teen Mom star is definitely not going into labor prematurely.

In fact, she has been complaining about not being able to welcome her third baby yet on social media.

Kailyn is also dealing with Lopez’s absence from her life during the pregnancy.

A source claimed the man never loved Lowry but that she was just a ‘relationship of convenience.’

Despite his lack of interest, Kailyn still wishes to let him know about her birth before it happens so that he can show up if he changes his mind.

Advertisement

What do you think the baby’s gender is? What name should the new addition to the family be given?