Kailyn Lowry Tells All On Son’s Name One Month After His Birth

Kailyn Lowry is back to square one trying to pick a name for her third son and it looks like she still cannot decide, one month and a half after welcoming him. As fans of the Teen Mom star certainly know, throughout the pregnancy, Lowry referred to him as Baby Lo, which is the first syllable of both her last name and her baby daddy’s last name – Chris Lopez.

Now, more than a month after she gave birth to him, the mother of three has decided to give fans an update on the process of choosing a name.

Earlier in the week, on social media, surfaced a picture featuring Lowry and her third baby daddy Chris Lopez, and on the said pic, ‘Murphy Nixon’ could be read.

However, Kailyn told us that, regardless of who edited the picture, that is not Baby Lo’s name as he is still unnamed!

The Teen Mom star added that she and Chris are having a tough time deciding.

Lowry welcomed her third son on August 5.

Shortly after the birth, she revealed that neither she nor Chris have any name ideas as everything they thought of during the pregnancy doesn’t fit him.

Murphy, Nixon, Griffin, and Silas were just a few of the names she took into consideration before meeting her new addition to the family.

What do you think the baby should be named?