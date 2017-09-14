FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
rosie o'donnell kirk frost joseline hernandez blac chyna t.i. kathy griffin meghan markle javi marroquin rob kardashian selena gomez abby lee miller blake shelton kim kardashian beyonce Cardi B heather locklear tamar braxton dylan o'brien chrissy teigen katie holmes Chris Soules cole sprouse Jordyn Woods
Home » Entertainment

Kailyn Lowry Tells All On Son’s Name One Month After His Birth

Brandon Fitch Posted On 09/14/2017
1
786 Views
0


kailyn lowrySource: eonline.com

Kailyn Lowry is back to square one trying to pick a name for her third son and it looks like she still cannot decide, one month and a half after welcoming him. As fans of the Teen Mom star certainly know, throughout the pregnancy, Lowry referred to him as Baby Lo, which is the first syllable of both her last name and her baby daddy’s last name – Chris Lopez.

Now, more than a month after she gave birth to him, the mother of three has decided to give fans an update on the process of choosing a name.

Earlier in the week, on social media, surfaced a picture featuring Lowry and her third baby daddy Chris Lopez, and on the said pic, ‘Murphy Nixon’ could be read.

However, Kailyn told us that, regardless of who edited the picture, that is not Baby Lo’s name as he is still unnamed!

The Teen Mom star added that she and Chris are having a tough time deciding.

Lowry welcomed her third son on August 5.

Shortly after the birth, she revealed that neither she nor Chris have any name ideas as everything they thought of during the pregnancy doesn’t fit him.

Murphy, Nixon, Griffin, and Silas were just a few of the names she took into consideration before meeting her new addition to the family.

Advertisement

What do you think the baby should be named?

Post Views: 786

Read more about Chris Lopez kailyn lowry teen mom

Advertisement

You may also like
Kailyn Lowry Desperate To Put Breaks On Javi Marroquin’s Tell-All Book – What Is She Afraid He’ll Expose About Her?
09/15/2017
Javi Marroquin Dating Briana De Jesus? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Opens Up About His ‘Really Beautiful’ Co-star
09/14/2017
Kailyn Lowry Cheated On Javi Marroquin With Another Woman! ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Tells All
09/13/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Kelley Moore
09/15/2017 at 7:02 pm
Reply

Hunter, Brice, Chris, Mason, Noah, Jeremy, Benjamin, Blake, Brice, Bryce, Brody, Cody, Colton, Conner, Cory,


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *