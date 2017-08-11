Kailyn Lowry Tells All On Her Dramatic Labor – Did Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Make It?

We know that Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry was not alone during her delivery. However was her third baby daddy Chris Lopez really by her side?

In a new interview, Lowry broke her silence on the whole thing and told us whether or not Lopez saw his son being born.

The mother of three recalled that her labor happened really fast.

After her water had broken at around 1:30 in the morning, she headed to the hospital where she arrived about an hour later.

Finally, at 3 A.M., baby Lo was born.

However, despite the fact that her labor only lasted two hours, there was still more drama in the delivery room than when she welcomed her other two sons.

Apparently, Kailyn begged for an epidural, but there wasn’t time for it.

In fact, her doctor didn’t even make it to the delivery.

According to the celebrity, leaving aside all the drama, it was still her best birth yet.

Fortunately for Kailyn, her childbirth happening so fast did not stop baby daddy Lopez from witnessing it.

‘I was always hoping he would come, but just based on how our relationship’s been, there was always a question whether he’d have his phone on him or would he be at work. I am so glad he came,’ Said Lowry, adding that he was the only person with her in the delivery room.

Fans may know that Lopez’s involvement in his baby’s life had been up in the air for the entire pregnancy.

The two kept their relationship a secret and then split when Lowry became pregnant.

But despite their complicated situation, Lowry was always determined to let him know when she gets into labor.

One insider revealed that the star wanted to give Chris the opportunity to choose whether or not he wanted to see his baby being born.

Are you surprised Chris Lopez made it to the quickie birth?