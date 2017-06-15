Kailyn Lowry Spends Sad Babymoon Alone As She Prepares To Welcome Third Child

Before giving birth, the pregnant reality TV star decided to go on vacation all by herself. Kailyn Lowry is a few weeks away from becoming a mother of three. Before giving birth, the Teen Mom star thought of going on a relaxing vacation without her baby daddy.

A source close to Lowry revealed she left the boys with their dads and went to Puerto Rico.

Lowry took to social media to update followers on what she and the unborn child were doing.

‘Baby Lo and I just went for our first ocean swim of the summer. I should have bought my GoPro so I could be entertained while I’m in the water by myself,’ she tweeted.

As if to highlight even more the fact that she was alone in all of this, she later posted a picture of a plate of pasta, captioning it ‘dinner for one.’

As fans may already be aware, although her third baby daddy Chris Lopez has helped her at the beginning of the pregnancy, now he wants nothing to do with the child or the baby mama.

An insider has revealed that Kailyn was just convenient to be with and he never actually loved her.

Lopez decided he wanted something else and they went their separate ways.

Another source stated that even though the man was not involved in the pregnancy, Lowry wants to give him the possibility to see the birth, so she will contact him before going into labor.

She does not want to force him but wishes to give him the chance to do the right thing.

What do you think of Lowry traveling by herself so late into her pregnancy?