Kailyn Lowry Slams Teen Mom Producers For ‘Provoking’ Son To Cry: ‘I Lost My Mind!’

As fans certainly already know, Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea Houska are always feuding with their baby daddies on Teen Mom, but now it looks like they are fighting against MTV as well! The reality TV stars slammed the series for allegedly manipulating storylines as well as bad editing.

In the newest episode of the hit series, Lowry’s oldest son Isaac breaks down in tears because his family doesn’t live together.

Lowry split from Isaac‘s father Jo Rivera and divorced Javi Marroquin, the father of her youngest son Lincoln.

But despite fans being touched by the kid’s pain, Kailyn took to social media to reveal it was all fake.

‘They provoked the scene with Isaac crying at dinner. And I lost my mind!’ Lowry tweeted.

When a fan commented that it looked like Isaac was coached during that particular scene, the fuming mother confirmed the user’s feeling.

‘Let’s talk about how bad the timeline is off tonight. The wall paint and how it flips from mint to yellow back to mint,’ she then added, referring to the bad continuity between the cuts.

But Lowry is not the only star who called out the series for their fakery.

Houska seemingly explained how her daughter Aubree is jealous of Houska’s newborn son Watson, and that it is taking away from Cole DeBoer‘s experience as a new father.

But later on, the celebrity tweeted: ‘Just a little something that irked me about the show tonight. There is a part where I say, ‘I feel like it is taking away from Cole’s experience.’ That was taken out of context from a different convo and added in that scene for some reason.’

Teen Mom producers have been slammed about their sly editing multiple times, and it looks like the stars have had enough.

Are you even shocked by Teen Mom’s latest fakery?