Kailyn Lowry Slams Ex Javi Marroquin’s New Girlfriend

Even though Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry has moved on from her second baby daddy, it looks like she is not letting him do the same. The reality TV star slammed Javi Marroquin and his new girlfriend, and now the man is firing back at his pregnant ex.

Marroquin, who shares 3-year-old son Lincoln with Lowry, spent the weekend in South Carolina with his current girlfriend, Lauren Comeau.

Javi took to social media to share a photo of the couple on jet skis with the caption, ‘My lady.’

But Lowry could not help but throw some shade as she responded to the sweet snap, saying: ‘Lmaooooo reminds me of the time we went jet skiing in SC.’

Marroquin did not want to let his ex ruin his weekend.

‘I had an amazing weekend. I don’t know why she tweeted that to be honest,’ he told us.

As fans of the hit show may remember, Kailyn Lowry filed for divorce from Javi Marroquin in May of last year.

One of the reported reasons for the split was the fact that she didn’t want to have another kid.

Despite that, in February of 2017, it was revealed that she was expecting again with a third baby daddy.

She and Chris Lopez allegedly broke up around the time he found out about the pregnancy.

‘Kailyn became a relationship of convenience for him. He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things did not work out, so they went their separate ways,’ one insider dished.

Meanwhile, Marroquin briefly dated Nancy Gisele, Cassie Bucka, and Real World: Skeletons star Madison Channing Walls following his split from Kailyn.

Earlier this month, Javi revealed that he began dating Comeau after meeting at a mutual friend’s wedding.

Javi is confident that ‘This one feels right.’

