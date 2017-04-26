Kailyn Lowry Shares Baby Bump Picture And ‘Lo’ Hint About Third Baby Daddy’s Name

Kailyn Lowry has given yet another clue about the name of her baby daddy in a cute Instagram picture.

Just moments ago, the star of “Teen Mom 2” took to social media to give the world an update on her third baby due this summer.

Moreover, what better way to do that than an adorable baby bump selfie. The snapshot featured the heavily tattooed Pennsylvania native in a Nike tank top standing in front of the mirror in her bathroom cradling her burgeoning baby bump.

What is making headlines is the caption that the mother of two used. Underneath the picture, the author wrote, “Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me,” followed by a series of sweet emojis.

Many fans ran with the theory that baby Lo is short for baby Lopez, which means that the father is Lowry’s on-and-off fling, Chris Lopez.

This is not the first time she has hinted Lopez is baby daddy number three, but she has never confirmed it when quizzed by her followers.

There are a few of the reality star’s backers who say “Lo” could also stand for “little one” or Lowry. The photo has gone viral, and some of the comments are harsh.

One person wrote: “Looking like you just came right out of hell being pregnant with a girl will do that.”

Another individual shared: “Hope all her children have other reasons to be proud of her because having 3 babies by 3 fathers at 25 is nothing to be proud of.”

Lowry is a mom to Isaac Elliot Rivera with ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, and Lincoln Marroquin with ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

In a lengthy blog post, Lowry recently revealed that she will be raising the baby alone because the father has opted to stay out of the picture.

She wrote in part: “I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” the MTV star penned. “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

Several of Lowry’s exes have been helping her preparing the nursery for the arrival of the baby.