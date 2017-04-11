Kailyn Lowry Says She Will Never Marry Again, Third Baby Daddy Is Kind But Could Not Change Her Mind

Kailyn Lowry and baby daddy #3 will never get married again despite the fact that he is hot and very nice.

That is not a rumor; these words were uttered by Miss Lowry as she took part in a “Teen Mom 2 Ask the Moms” special where she received very personal questions from viewers and fans.

Please note that this special was taped in November of 2016 – and was aired last week.

The heavily tattooed television personality was bombarded with inquiries about one of the best-kept secrets on TV – who is her third baby’s father?

The feisty mother made sure she teased her supporters with her responses.

Asked if she is single, she replied by: “I’m like, kind of seeing someone.”

Nessa, the host, tried to find more details about her lover.

Lincoln Marshall Marroquin and Isaac Elliot Rivera’s mother said he is handsome and kind to her and her boys.

She said she did not meet him online and added: “Yeah, he’s really nice. He’s super hot! on a scale of 1 to 10 he’s like a 12!”

The MTV star and the author of the New York Times bestseller, “Pride Over Pity,” and “Love is Bubblegum,” said she is keeping the identity of her baby daddy a secret because “I don’t want the girls going after him!”

Lowry’s publicist, Casi Densmore-Koon, said in March of this year that the pair had split and added: “The father is a friend [Kailyn Lowry] was briefly dating. We don’t know how involved the father will be. [She] will release that information when she’s ready.”

Lowry, who divorced Javi Marroquin last year, dropped a bombshell on the show by announcing that she will never walk down the aisle again. Lowry is expected to give birth in July.

Why do you think Lowry is keeping her baby’s father identity hidden? Do you believe it is sad that the 25-year-old told the world that she will never marry again?