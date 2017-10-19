FREE NEWSLETTER
Kailyn Lowry Says Her Baby Daddy Only Married Her For The Fame – ‘Javi Had Me Fooled’

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 10/19/2017
kailyn-lowry-javi-marroquinSource: intouchweekly.com

Kailyn Lowry now says that her baby daddy lied in order to be on TV! The Teen Mom star has revealed her thoughts on her 4-year long marriage with Javi Marroquin, claiming that it was all built on a lie.

After Lowry accused Javi of going out with her just for the fame, the man decided to also tell his side of the story.

During podcast Mouthing Off, the reality TV star stated that she and Javi met while he was working at a mall!

‘Apparently, he knew who I was and acted like he had no idea. Javi had me fooled. He actually knew who I was and pretended he did not know,’ Lowry said about the time he asked her out.

The mother of three went on to admit that she found out the truth after eight months of dating.

She recalled how betrayed she felt and how she thought their whole relationship was a lie – something she believes today as well.

When asked by the host if she thinks Marroquin used her to be on TV, Kailyn replied ‘asbsolutely, a hundred percent,’ adding that he had no idea at the time that he’d fall in love with her.

Speaking of love, Lowry confessed that she was in love with him as well ‘at one point,’ but not when she was expecting their son together.

Meanwhile, Marroquin denied her claims, saying: ‘That’s crazy. I am the only person that still has her back, and she talks about me that way.’

Do you also think Javi used Kailyn for fame at first?

1 Comment

Mickie Watkins
10/19/2017 at 7:32 pm
Reply

She should talk sh** only married him for his military benefits


