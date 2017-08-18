FREE NEWSLETTER
Kailyn Lowry Reveals Whether Or Not Her Newborn Will Be Appearing On Teen Mom

Nick Markus Posted On 08/18/2017
We have learned that her third baby daddy Chris Lopez is not interested in appearing on the hit reality TV show. But what about baby Lo – will the newborn be a part of Teen Mom?

Despite the fact that her other sons, 8-year-old Isaac and 3-year-old Lincoln with baby daddies Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, respectively, appear on Teen Mom, when it comes to the new addition to the family, fans may only be able to see the yet unnamed child grow up on social media.

The star told us that she and Lopez are still talking about it, so nothing is sure yet.

As fans may already know, Chris Lopez chose to stay out of the spotlight completely during Kailyn’s pregnancy and wants to keep it that way.

As for his lack of real involvement in her pregnancy, the reality TV star said that even though there were periods of time when they didn’t speak, it did not mean he didn’t care about the baby.

‘It was more about him and I,’ Lowry explained.

When asked about how she will manage to juggle both school and being a mother of three, including a newborn, Lowry replied that, for the time being, she has a great ‘support system’ with her close friends who were also there during her pregnancy.

As for the near future, she will have to figure something out with her baby daddy who she believes that, despite their relationship issues, will be part of his son’s life.

Do you hope the baby will be appearing on Teen Mom?

