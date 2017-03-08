Kailyn Lowry Reveals The Name Of Her Third Baby Daddy!

Kailyn Lowry has yet to officially reveal the father of her third baby, but the Teen Mom OG star might have let the name slip without even realizing during a live Instagram video!

While she was live, a follower of the reality TV star suggested she names the unborn baby Holden.

Reading that, the 24 years old joked that: “Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby!’”

After that, her fans started speculating that the name of Lowry’s baby daddy is Chris!

“So the dad is Chris,” a follower wrote, while another stressed that indeed, “She said it was Chris, I’m pretty positive!”

As you may already know, after months of speculating that Lowry is expecting her third baby with a third baby daddy at the age of only 24, the pregnancy was finally confirmed last week by the Teen Mom star herself, but the identity of the father remains a mystery.

Although Lowry made the pregnancy known to the public, she refused to tell her fans who fathers her unborn baby!

According to a representative for the star, however, the dad is a man Lowry “briefly dated.”

“We don’t know how involved the father will be,” the representative stated. “Kail will release that information when she’s ready.”

The baby daddy drama does not just end there! Recently, Lowry filed for protection from abuse against Javi Marroquin, the father of her youngest son Lincoln who is three years old.

“She said it’s because I harassed her via text about all this divorce and guy stuff,” Marroquin revealed.

“I signed a consent PFA, which means there’s no evidence of abuse. I just can’t contact her unless it’s in regards to Lincoln for a year.”

According to an insider, Lowry decided to file for the PFA because Javi used to “show up at her home aggressively.”