Kailyn Lowry Reportedly Keeping Javi Marroquin’s New Girlfriend From Filming ‘Teen Mom 2’

Kailyn Lowry isn’t happy about Javi Marroquin’s new girlfriend. Ahead of Season 8 of Teen Mom 2, Marroquin revealed that his girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, will not make an appearance on the show. Did Lowry keep her from filming?

According to the source Comeau decided to steer clear of the cameras because they like their privacy. He also expressed concerns that being on the show might endanger their relationship, and so they decided she shouldn’t film. Marroquin did not mention Lowry’s involvement in the matter.

“Lauren has not filmed,” he shared. “We talked about it and right now we like our privacy and like to be able to show Instagram what we want.”

Comeau recently shared how she isn’t in a rush to join Teen Mom 2. Instead, she is enjoying her romance with Marroquin and their time outside of the show.

She hasn’t, however, met Marroquin’s ex-wife and the mother of his son. Why haven’t Comeau and Lowry met each other?

“I’ll meet her when the time is right and when they both think I need to,” she revealed. “I 100 percent respect her as Lincoln’s mom so when the time comes, I think it’ll go over just fine.”

Of course, another reason why Comeau doesn’t want to film is because she and Marroquin haven’t been dating long. The two have only been together for less than a month and their relationship is long distance.

Getting both of their schedules aligned for filming was complicated by the fact that they reside in separate states.

While Comeau might have problems with Kailyn Lowry, her romance with Marroquin seems to be going strong. The same can’t be said for Lowry, who is gearing up for the birth of her third baby.

Lowry will sadly be a single mother following the birth because the baby daddy, Chris Lopez, is not expected to stick around.

Marroquin and Lowry parted ways last year. Since their divorce, Marroquin has been linked to several different women, including Madison Channing Walls and Cassie Bucka. Both of those relationships ended swiftly.

Meanwhile, Cafe Mom reports that Lowry opened up about her relationship with Lopez on a new promo trailer for Teen Mom 2.

The clip features Lowry calling Lopez a “player” while talking with a friend. Like Comeau, Lopez refused to be in front of the cameras and doesn’t even want Lowry to use his name.

“He doesn’t want his other hoes to know about me!” Lowry shared. New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.