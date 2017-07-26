Kailyn Lowry Reportedly Desperate To Get Back Together With Javi Marroquin As She Preps For Baby No 3

Kailyn Lowry might be thinking about reuniting with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. The Teen Mom 2 star is currently pregnant with her third kid and reportedly regrets divorcing Marroquin last year. Will Marroquin take Lowry back?

An inside source told that Lowry is worried about raising her baby all by herself. The baby’s father, Chris Lopez, isn’t around to help Lowry, who allegedly misses Marroquin and wants him back in her life.

The only problem is that Marroquin has already moved on to another romance and isn’t willing to reunite.

“Kailyn [Lowry] is so lonely right now. She’s scared about the future and really freaked out about raising a third child on her own. She has started seriously missing Javi [Marroquin], and desperately wants to get back together with him,” the insider shared.

The source says that Marroquin is happy with his life at the moment and doesn’t think going back to Lowry is a wise choice. After all, they went through a lot of hardships during their marriage, which ended in divorce last year.

Further, close friends of Lowry don’t believe she is in love with Marroquin. Instead, they think she wants him around only to help raise the new baby.

Photo x @photographybydeannamichele Hair & make up x @mestradaaa Dress & hair piece x @sewtrendyaccessories 🌹🌊🤰🏼 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 19, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

“Nobody thinks Kailyn’s still genuinely in love with Javi though, as much as she kids herself she is, it’s way more about wanting to feel secure and having someone there by her side, and that’s not a strong enough foundation to build a relationship on,” the insider explained.

Fans, of course, would like to see Lowry and Marroquin reunite, but only if was a healthy decision for all parties involved.

Unfortunately, it sounds like Lowry just wants to provide a stable home for the baby and isn’t romantically interested in Marroquin anymore. It’s hard to blame Lowry for wanting two parents in the home, but it isn’t a good enough reason to get back with Marroquin.

Had fun with my boys tonight 🤗 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 25, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

Lowry is expected to have her third baby in the coming weeks. The child’s father left Lowry after she made the pregnancy announcement and will not play an active role in their lives.

In fact, Lopez doesn’t even want to appear in front of the cameras and hasn’t given the show permission to use his name.

Lowry announced her pregnancy back in February, less than a year after separating from Marroquin. The Teen Mom 2 star has one kid with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and another with Marroquin.

Advertisement

Although they are no longer together, both men spend time with their kids and do a great job co-parenting. Sadly, it looks like Kailyn Lowry will be raising her third baby all on her own.