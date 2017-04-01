Kailyn Lowry Pregnancy Scare? ”I Was Crying In The Hospital”

Kailyn Lowry is just three months away from delivering her third child but recently something happened that scared her very much!

The reality TV star though she was going to lose her baby after a pregnancy scare!

The 25 years old posted a picture of the baby sonogram on social media, keeping her followers updated on her pregnancy.

“I can’t wait to meet you,” the expectant mother captioned the photo.

I can't wait to meet you 😊 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

Although she looked very happy and excited to have her third child, a nightmare related to it made her very uneasy.

Yesterday, March 31, the Teen Mom star tweeted about her ‘horrible’ dream.

“I had a dream I was crying in the hospital bc the doctor told us the baby’s sex before birth!”

Oh…well, that’s not that bad!

As her fans may already know, however, the mother-to-be is trying to keep the gender a surprise.

Baby number three’s baby daddy is a mystery for now. Despite the fact that Kailyn said the name Chris in a live video, we are yet to know who the man is and if he will be involved in the baby’s life.

According to one of her representatives, the father is a man who she “briefly dated,” and he may not be involved in the child’s life.

“We don’t know how involved the father will be,” the rep said. “Kail will release that information when she’s ready.”

The baby number three news came about in February and after multiple publications reported on the speculations that had been going around for moths, Lowry finally confirmed her pregnancy on her personal blog.

Do you believe Lowry will reveal the baby daddy’s identity anytime soon?