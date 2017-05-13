Kailyn Lowry Orders DNA Test To Prove Lopez Is The Baby Daddy After Law Presumes Marroquin The Father!

Kailyn Lowry wants to make sure her third baby daddy Chris Lopez is not going to run away from his baby responsibilities. Recently, it was reported that Javi Marroquin is presumed the father of her unborn baby because of a Delaware law.

Advertisement

Now, Kailyn’s lawyer has revealed that the expecting mother could decide to take a DNA test to avoid any misunderstandings.

“Delaware law states that the ex-husband is presumed the father of a child if the child is born less than 300 days after the divorce,” the attorney confirmed.

In order for Javi to not be recognized as the father, the man needs to file a denial of paternity document.

Besides, Kailyn also needs to file an acknowledgment of paternity in order to “discharge the presumed father from all rights and duties of a parent.”

Marroquin is yet to file a denial of paternity, but he has some time as the law states that if nothing is done for two years, the child is automatically considered to be the ex-husband’s.

Although Javi Marroquin has kept a close relationship with the mother of his child as well as with her other son with Joe Rivera, Marroquin revealed recently that he wants nothing to do with her unborn baby.

Lowry has also claimed, in a blog post, that Chris may also not be involved in their baby’s life.

“I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!” she wrote.

As fans of Teen Mom may remember, Lowry’s third pregnancy was considered a betrayal by Marroquin as they split because Kailyn refused to have more children.

Advertisement

Do you think Lowry should take a DNA test to prove Marroquin is not the father or should they just get back together?