Kailyn Lowry Leaves Hospital With Baby Daddy Chris Lopez After Giving Birth To His Son

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry has been spotted leaving the hospital after giving birth to her third son. Surprisingly enough, the mother of three was also accompanied by the baby daddy Chris Lopez. This is the first time the two were ever seen together in public.

The 25-year-old Kailyn left Kent General Hospital in Dover, Delaware yesterday, August 7 at around 10:30 A.M.

The paparazzi took video footage of the MTV star being wheeled by a nurse to her car while her newest addition to the family was placed in her lap.

The still unnamed baby was covered with a blanket.

Chris Lopez helped his baby mama get in the car, and the new parents stopped by Starbucks before heading home.

Once there, Chris Lopez parked his car in the reality TV star’s garage and got inside.

As fans certainly know, Lowry welcomed her news son on Saturday at around 3 A.M.

The fact that Lopez was at the hospital and was helpful to the Teen Mom star was a pleasant surprise considering that the man was not involved in her pregnancy at all.

Lowry has opened up about her fears of having to raise yet another child by herself before, but maybe Lopez has changed his mind and will help you at least a little bit.

But even though Chris seemed uninterested in being involved before, Lowry has assured her followers that she is not the one pushing him away.

In fact, the celebrity will not deny her third baby daddy the right to see his son.

‘She never said Chris could not be involved with his child. She would hope he would want that, but she will not force it or chase him to do so,’ one source previously stated.

Are you surprised Lopez showed up at the hospital? Do you think they will get back together?